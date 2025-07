Jackson Spencer crosses the finish line as he wins the men’s category of the Deseret News 5K race at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Jackson Spencer, 17, won the Deseret News 5K men’s race Thursday morning with a time of 14:37.

Jamison Cartwright, 24, earned second place with a time of 14:57, while another teen — 17-year-old Eli Jarvis — finished third with a time of 14:58.

On the women’s side, Leah Taylor, 21, won the race, while Helena Gutierrez finished second and Valeria Curtis was third. Official times are still pending.

These results are unofficial, and this story will be updated.