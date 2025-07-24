A Utah Mammoth shirt is displayed as people shop in the team store after a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

It’s been nearly three months since Utah’s NHL team changed its name to the Mammoth. Now that everyone has had time to digest the new branding, what’s the consensus?

A few Utah Mammoth players have spoken publicly about the new name and logos. Here’s what they’ve said.

Immediately after the announcement was made, Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi and forward Alexander Kerfoot flew to New York City to help the league produce content. In an interview during that trip, both players raved about the new branding as well as the state of Utah.

“When we first saw the video and they first unveiled it to us, I thought it was awesome,” Kerfoot said. “Honestly, it exceeded my expectations. I didn’t really know how it was going to turn out on a jersey, but I think it looks great. The color scheme’s awesome.”

Durzi pointed out all the Easter eggs on the home logo as highlights.

“It kind of puts together a picture of Utah as a whole,” he said. “I think having our home jersey look like that, and then us on the road, keeping this original ‘Utah’ (logo) and showing that we’re together as a state, we’re doing this as a family, it’s pretty cool.”

Caleb Desnoyers

Roughly half an hour after hearing his name called at the 2025 NHL draft, Caleb Desnoyers met with the local media over a video call, where he gave an excited opinion on the jerseys.

“Oh, I love it,” he said. “My opinion, and not biased, I think it’s the best-looking jersey in the league. It’s incredible.”

Caleb Desnoyers, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Utah Mammoth during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) | AP

Desnoyers was the first player to ever don that jersey on the draft stage, and if all goes according to plan, that will be one of many fond memories for him in those colors.

Cole Beaudoin

It’s not likely that Cole Beaudoin saw Desnoyers’ interview, which happened two days before he addressed the media himself, but he started his answer the exact same way.

“Oh, I love it,” he said. “I love the logo, I love the colors. I’m really happy with it, so I’m excited to put the jersey on.”

Michael Carcone

After re-signing with Utah in mid-July, Michael Carcone gave his thoughts on the new branding in a press conference.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s good to see it, finally, on the equipment and on all the apparel and all that stuff.”

He said even before he’d signed — and at that point, he didn’t think he’d be coming back — that he’d always given positive reviews of the new uniforms whenever anyone would ask. And living in Ontario during the offseason, you know people are going to ask about that frequently.