Caleb Desnoyers, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the Utah Mammoth during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

With the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Friday night, the Utah Mammoth selected center Caleb Desnoyers.

Desnoyers, who hails from Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, is generally regarded as the best two-way center in this year’s draft. He often draws comparisons to Chicago Blackhawks legend (and new member of the Winnipeg Jets) Jonathan Toews.

The Moncton Wildcats, Desnoyers’ junior team, won the QMJHL championship this year, and Desnoyers’ 30 points in 19 playoff games was enough to earn him the Guy Lafleur Trophy as playoff MVP.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound 18-year-old suffered injuries to both wrists this year, though Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said in a predraft press conference that his team had conducted conclusive health checks for every player it was interested in — specifically mentioning Desnoyers as one of those players.

NHL teams rarely draft by positional need, but if the Mammoth were to do that, center was largely perceived as their prospect pool’s biggest weakest position and Desnoyers fills that hole.

The 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 draft is unique in the sense that the teams’ respective staffs stayed home. In previous years, they all met in the same building for the draft — but the teams chose to try something new this year.

The draft took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where the players congregated, while a live feed of each team’s headquarters was displayed on a screen.

Utah enlisted the help of professional golfer Tony Finau (who is close friends with Mammoth owner Ryan Smith and whose former agent is Mammoth president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong) to make the pick on stage in Los Angeles.

With the first overall pick, the New York Islanders selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer — to the surprise of few.

Following Schaefer, the San Jose Sharks selected Michael Misa second and the Chicago Blackhawks took Anton Frondell third.