San Juan’s Cutler Baker (66) lifts his teammate JD Palmer (40) after a touchdown by Baker at the 2A state football championship between San Juan and Emery at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

After winning the 2A state title the past four straight years, expectations could not be higher for San Juan. As such, it should come as no surprise that they are the clear favorites in the Region 2A South again this year.

There are a number of returning players that San Juan will be relying on to continue the dominant success, probably none more important than reigning 2A Player of the Year Jagger Nieves.

“Jagger’s had a huge offseason. He’s bigger, faster, and stronger. He’s been dominant all summer,” said San Juan head coach Barkley Christensen. “He’s as versatile as they come. He can beat you on the edge, run through you inside, flex out at receiver, or even line up at quarterback and cause problems as a dual-threat. And on defense, he’s the anchor at linebacker and the heart of what we do.”

Leading into the start of the season, Christensen has been quite impressed with what he has seen from his players in the offseason as the gear up for what he hopes to be another dominant season.

“Expectations are high again this year. Our kids are working extremely hard to meet them. We’ve had a great summer, strong attendance at workouts and practices,” added Christensen. “We’re a bit younger than in years past, likely starting four sophomores, so we know we’re not where we need to be yet. But we’re getting 1% better every day.”

Christensen knows that the key to his team’s success this year will be dependent heavily on remaining focused and not allowing his players to fall into a state of complacency as he knows every team will be gunning for them this year.

“We have to stick to the process that’s built this program over the last four years. There are no shortcuts to the top. We have to take it one day at a time, practice by practice, game by game. That’s the formula. We can never get comfortable and we have to win every day.”

Delta, who is projected to finish second in the region behind San Juan, will be returning three offensive starters and four defensive starters from last season.

Head coach Denton Peterson, who is going into his second year as head of the team, will be looking to improve on his team’s 5-7 record from a year ago and will be relying heavily on the likes of Drake Quakenbush, Kaden Kolste and Jett Rowlinson to carry the team forward.

Another looking to improve and take a step forward from a year ago is Emery.

Led by head coach Jon Faimalo, Emery made it all the way to the state championship last year, but came across a more superior San Juan team and eventually lost in a blowout.

This year, Faimalo hopes that his offensive and defensive lines can replicate the success they had from a year ago, while also giving some of the younger players a chance to prove themselves.

Key returning players on the offensive line includes Tyce Larsen, Tyson Johnson and Tytan Mortensen.

“We’re hoping to build off the success we had last year. We lost quite a few players from last year but have a lot of our offensive and defensive line coming back,” said Faimalo. “We will need a lot of our young players to step up in crucial positions and be ready to compete right off the bat.”

South Sevier will be looking to get some revenge after being upset in the quarterfinals of the state tournament last year at the hands of Summit Academy.

“We have a strong and experienced group of upperclassmen this year. We have a lot of senior leadership and a talented group of juniors,” said head coach Bryce Twitchell. “They have had a lot of success together in JV over the last couple of seasons. They have been working hard this off season and are ready for their turn.”

Key offensive returning starters include senior running back Hudson Flinders and wide receiver junior Rayce Freeman.

“This team has a lot of potential. There is a lot of excitement among the players. If we can take it one game at a time and give each team our best shot, it should be a fun season,” added Twitchell.

2025 will be a season of change and significant turnover for Grand. After 25 years at the helm, coach Dennis Wells has retired, turning over the reins to first-year head coach Keith Hill, who gets promoted after spending the last two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Grand will also have a new defensive coordinator with Rye Adams taking up that position.

The Red Devils will feature several experienced upperclassmen as well as a number of underclassmen playing key varsity roles, hoping to surprise many this season.

2A South projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. San Juan Broncos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Barkley Christensen

Entering his ninth season as head coach at his alma mater, where his teams have posted an, 74-21 record over the past eight seasons, including a state title in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. He’s a graduate of Dixie State.

Coach Barkley Christensen’s general outlook

We don’t return a ton of starters on either side of the ball, but the guys we do return are great leaders and all-state caliber players. The newcomers we have competing for the starting spots look like returners based off of what we have seen so far this summer. This is the second year in a row we don’t return a lot, but the experience these guys got in the JV level last year and the experience of practicing against our varsity for the last two years has made these guys hungry to play. We believe we are in a great spot with our team and if they continue to work as hard as they have so far, we have the guys to compete for another state championship.

San Juan overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 11-2 (first in 2A South with a 4-0 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A 2024 postseason: Beat Emery, 60-14, in the 2A championship All-time record: 483-242-4 (69 years) State titles: 10 (1989, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Region titles: 23 (1958, 1960, 1992 co, 1993, 1994 co, 1995 co, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004 co, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Offensive coordinator: Barkley Christensen

2024 offense: 51.46 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Cash Palmer, Sr., OL

Remy Whatcott, Sr., OL

Trey Bradford, Jr., OL

Jagger Nieves, Sr., RB

Tripp Palmer, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Nache Young, Sr., WR

Beau Yeomans, SO, QB

Cole Duke, Sr., WR

Stetson Black, Sr., RB/TE

George McNaughten, Sr., TE

Jonas Jeppeson, Sr., WR

Miken Keith, Jr., WR

Keilan Hutchins, Jr., OL

Trai Bass, Jr., OL

Easton Knight, Jr., OL

Gaige Palmer, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Bobby Bowring

2024 defense: 14.77 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Six returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

George McNaughtan, Sr., DE

Cash Palmer, Sr., NG

Stetson Black, Sr., DE

Jagger Nieves, Sr., RB

Tripp Palmer, Sr., FS

Cole Duke, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Nache Young, Sr., CB

Remy Whatcott, Sr., DL

Trai Bass, Jr., DL

Max Stearns, SO, OLB

Brigg Palmer, SO, DB

Jonas Jeppeson, Sr., MLB

Thomas Hardin, Jr., MLB

Miken Keith, Jr., DB

Grady Lacy, Sr., DB

Kai Fox, Sr., LB

2. Emery Spartans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jon Faimalo

Entering his 10th season as head coach at Emery, with a career record of 40-56 the past nine seasons. He’s a graduate of Emery High School and Snow College.

Coach Jon Faimalo’s general outlook

We’re hoping to build off the success we had last year. We lost quite a few players from last year but have a lot of our offensive and defensive line coming back. We will need a lot of our young players to step up in crucial positions and be ready to compete right off the bat.

Emery overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 9-3 (second in 2A South with a 3-1 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 60-14, in the 2A championship All-time record: 282-347-4 (63 years) State titles: 1 (1987) Region titles: 8 (1967 co, 1987, 1988 co, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999)

Offensive coordinator: Chris Justice

2024 offense: 36.25 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

Four returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Tyce Larsen, Sr., OL

Tyson Johnson, Sr., OL

Tytan Mortensen, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Beau Stilson, Sr., WR

Jadin Atwood Sr., WR

Logan Huntington, Sr., OL

Jacob Morris, Sr., WR

Traxton Conover, Sr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Jon Faimalo

2024 defense: 29.5 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Three returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Blake Sitterud, Sr., DL

Tyce Larsen, Sr., DL

Gideon Mecham, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Logan Huntington, Sr., DL

Mikel Ilijic, Sr., LB

Jadin Atwood, Sr., S

Trygg Jensen, Jr., CB

3. Delta Rabbits

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Denton Peterson

Entering his second season as head coach at his alma mater after during the program to a 5-7 record in 2024. He’s a graduate at the University of Utah.

Delta overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 5-7 (third in 2A South with a 2-2 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 54-14, in the 2A semifinals All-time record: 573-344-24 (101 years) State titles: 9 (1938, 1966, 1968, 1975, 1985, 1986, 1991, 1995, 2001) Region titles: 30 (1927, 1930 co, 1931, 1932 co, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1942, 1947 co, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1970 co, 1975, 1976 co, 1977, 1983 co, 1986, 1991 co, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2009 co, 2010, 2011)

Offensive coordinator: Denton Peterson

2024 offense: 26.25 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Three returning starters

Inverted wishbone

Returning offensive starters

Drake Quakenbush

Kaden Kolste

Jett Rawlinson

Defensive coordinator: Jon Winters/Jason Thomas

2024 defense: 30.08 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Four returning starters

4-3-2 defense

Returning defensive starters

Kaden Kolste

Drake Quakenbush

Jett Rawlinson

Carter Anderson

4. South Sevier Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Bryce Twitchell

Heads into his third season as head coach at his alma mater after a 6-15 record the past two years. He’s a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Coach Bryce Twitchell’s general outlook

We have a strong and experienced group of upperclassmen this year. We have a lot of senior leadership and a talented group of juniors. They have had a lot of success together in JV over the last couple of seasons. They have been working hard this offseason and are ready for their turn. This team has a lot of potential. There is a lot of excitement among the players. If we can take it one game at a time and give each team our best shot, it should be a fun season.

South Sevier overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 5-6 (fourth in 2A South with a 1-3 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 42-28, in the 2A quarterfinals All-time record: 228-381-1 (70 years) State titles: 1 (1925)* Payson and South Sevier tied in the semifinals in 1925, but no state championship was held. Both were awarded state titles. Region titles: 7 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 2000, 2009 co)

Offensive coordinator: Bryce Twitchell

2024 offense: 30.64 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Four returning starters

Wing-T offense

Returning offensive starters

Hudson Flinders, Sr., RB

Rayce Freeman, Jr., WR

Keagan Julander, Sr., OL

Lincoln Hansen, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Bridger Bradshaw, Sr., QB

Hudson Smith, Sr., Slot WR

Cannon Barney, Sr., TE

Cooper Castle, Jr., Slot WR

Masen Healey, Jr., RB

Rexdon Wood, Sr., OL

Brennen Bigelow, Sr., OL

Jason Dorgan, Sr., OL

Bodee Avery, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Bryan Castle

2024 defense: 31.45 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Seven returning starters

3-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Lincoln Hansen, Sr., DE

Masen Healy, Jr., LB

Cooper Castle, Jr., LB

Rayce Freeman, Jr., LB

Hudson Flinders, Sr., LB

Kyson Jensen, Jr., LB

Bridger Bradshaw, Sr., S

Key defensive newcomers

Cannon Barney, Sr., C

Hudson Smith, Sr., C

Keegan Julander, Sr., DT

Rexdon Wood Sr., DT

5. Grand Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Keith Hill

An assistant coach at Grand the past two years, he’s taking over as head coach in 2025 for long-time coach Dennis Wells. He’s a graduate of Lancaster High School in Ohio and MidAmerica Nazarene University, Kansas.

Coach Keith Hill’s general outlook

The 2025 season will be the first in 25 years without longtime head coach Dennis Wells, who has retired after a legendary career that includes 35 total seasons as a high school football head coach in Utah and Nevada. First-year head coach Keith Hill has taken the reins after serving the previous two seasons as an offensive assistant. Rye Adams has been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator, now in his fifth season with the program. The ’25 Red Devils will feature several experienced upperclassmen as well as a number of underclassmen playing key varsity roles.

Grand overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 1-10 (fifth in 2A South with a 0-4 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 41-0, in the 2A first round All-time record: 443-438-18 (104 years) State titles: 1 (2005) Region titles: 24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1995 co, 2005 co, 2018)

Offensive coordinator: Keith Hill

2024 offense: 15.45 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Three returning starters

Pistol offense

Returning offensive starters

Tyler Stott, Sr., OL

Van Westbrook, Sr., WR

Jose Santana, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Michael Vigil, Sr., OL

Eliaz Regalado, Sr., OL

Suki Burriola, Sr., QB/WR

Yahel Parra, Sr., QB/WR

Everett Hill, Jr., RB

Cooper Swasey, So., RB

Emmanuel Villalba, So., OL

Cayden Tyner, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Rye Adams

2024 defense: 39.91 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Six returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Tyler Stott, Sr., DT

Van Westbrook, Sr., DE

Suki Burriola, Sr., CB

Jose Santana, Sr., LB

Austin Paris, Sr., S

Everett Hill, Jr., LB

Key defensive newcomers