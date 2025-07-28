Lone Peak’s Kate Fuller (5) moves the ball down field while battling with Davis’ Simone Packer (2) during the 6A girls soccer state championship game between Lone Peak and Davis at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The high school girls soccer season kicks off in just over a week, and in just about every classification teams will be chasing familiar foes.

Four of last year’s five state champs were tabbed as the team to beat in their respective classifications in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings — Lone Peak, Olympus, Morgan and American Heritage.

Green Canyon in 4A is the only preseason No. 1 that isn’t a defending state champ.

Lone Peak went 20-0 last season en route to the 6A state championship, and though it graduated some elite talent, it returns six key contributors from last year’s team as a 6A 3-peat is certainly realistic.

A year ago, Olympus went 19-1 en route to the 5A state championship as it beat Brighton in a penalty shootout. The Titans return three first-team all-staters from that squad in their pursuit of a repeat in what figures to be a deep 5A field.

In 4A, Green Canyon will be a very young team, but coach Kirt Sadler expects his team to be very good as well. So does the rest of the 4A coaches as last year’s semifinalists will open the season ranked No. 1. Defending 4A state champ Mountain Crest checks in at No. 2.

Morgan beat Ogden in last year’s 3A state championship game, and those same two teams will begin the season 1-2 in 2025, with Ogden getting the slight nod in very tight voting from the coaches.

American Heritage scored 119 goals last season in winning its first-ever 2A state title a year ago, and most of those goals are returning as it pursues a repeat in 2025. The Patriots return seven key contributors from last year’s 17-3 state championship team.

2025 preseason high school girls soccer rankings

Each year, the Deseret News asks every girls soccer coach in the state to vote for the top five teams in their classification. The votes are tallied, and five points are assigned for a first-place vote, four for a second-place vote, etc. Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own team. The following are the results from the coaches who elected to participate:

Class 6A

Team 2024 record

Lone Peak (20-0) Davis (17-4) Syracuse (16-4) Mountain Ridge (17-2) Skyridge (10-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Copper Hills, American Fork, Corner Canyon, Layton.

Class 5A

Team 2024 record

Olympus (19-1) Bountiful (16-4) Brighton (18-2) Maple Mountain (14-5) Wasatch (11-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: Pleasant Grove, Alta, Skyline, Viewmont, Clearfield, Northridge, Salem Hills, Timpview.

Class 4A

Team 2024 record

Green Canyon (17-4) Mountain Crest (19-1) Timpanogos (15-3) Ridgeline (13-6) Snow Canyon (16-3)

Others receiving multiple votes: Park City, Crimson Cliffs, Mountain View, East, Stansbury, Desert Hills, Uintah.

Class 3A

Team 2024 record

Morgan (16-5) Ogden (14-8) Canyon View (15-4) Manti (18-2) Logan (0-16)

Others receiving multiple votes: Carbon, Grantsville, Juab.

Class 2A

Team 2024 record

American Heritage (17-3) St. Joseph (12-6) Waterford (12-4) Rowland Hall (8-6) Maeser Prep (12-6)

Others receiving multiple votes: ALA, Beaver, Grand.