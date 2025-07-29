Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) catches the puck after the Tampa Bay Lightning attempted to score during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The GOAT discussion is officially settled.

No, I’m not talking Gretzky vs. Lemieux or LeBron vs. Jordan. It’s the debate of the greatest goalie setup of all time — and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka just ended it.

Vejmelka quickly became a fan favorite in Utah after taking over the starter’s net last season. His 49-save win against the Carolina Hurricanes in November sparked “Veggie” chants, which then turned into a cult following of broccoli hats and such.

“It actually means a lot,” he said of the support he’s received. “I’ve never had that support like that from the fans, so it’s kind of unique for me and I really enjoyed every moment on the ice.”

Although leaving Arizona was hard for the players, most (if not all) have taken a liking to Utah — and Vejmelka is chief among them. Those who follow him on Instagram know how much he loves the outdoors, and that’s one of Utah’s best qualities.

“I love Utah as a country, so it’s really, really easy to live here,” he said through his Czech accent.

This isn’t the first time Vejmelka has received attention for his prehistoric-themed equipment preferences. Last season, he debuted a Jurassic Park mask, which was inspired by Utah’s dinosaur history.

The NHL’s personality revolution

For most of the NHL’s 108-year existence, teams have tried to dissuade players from showing individualistic personality. What does that entail? Strict dress codes, tight grooming policies and in the current era, cautious social media posts.

Over the last decade or so, players have pushed to be able to show more personality. The new collective bargaining agreement, which comes into effect in 2026-27, is a big win for the players who wish to do so, as it will allow players to wear almost anything to the rink and will prevent teams from implementing dress and grooming standards.

The NHL has long been criticized for not marketing its stars enough — something that the NBA does particularly well. By adopting these new policies, the league is allowing players to develop their own brands, in a sense, which will be good for both the individuals and the game as a whole.

For example, when Paul Bissonnette played for the Phoenix Coyotes in the early 2010s, he was constantly disciplined for his rowdy posts on Twitter. His agent once told him to delete his account because “nothing good” can come from it.

Fast-forward to the present day, and “Biz” is one of the most prominent members of hockey media — not for his overly intelligent opinions, but rather for his goofy, fun-loving personality — which he first showed on his Twitter account in the early 2010s.

Vejmelka isn’t likely to become a media superstar because of one fashionable decision, but he is building up his personal brand, which could benefit him in the form of endorsement deals or simply winning over more hearts.

It’s good for him personally, it’s good for the Utah Mammoth, it’s good for the NHL, and it’s good for the game of hockey as a whole.