Another year, another predicted first place finish for the Manti Templars going into the 2025 season. Like in 2024, the 3A coaches tabbed Manti to finish first this year.

But as Manti coach Fred Taukei’aho said last season: “I know a lot of coaches don’t look much into the preseason rankings, myself included. I like to let my team’s play on the field prove a team’s worth.”

His team did just that, as the Templars lost two region games to Richfield and Juab to finish in third place and received the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Manti still made the semifinals but lost there to eventual state champion Morgan, 42-28.

This year, Manti received four first place votes. Juab received the other two votes. With coaches unable to vote for their own team, it is safe to say that other coaches are confident that Manti has a superb year ahead of it. Manti is well prepared to manage this season with 15 returning starters, eight on offense and seven on defense.

Offensively, Manti brings back four of their offensive linemen from last season, a huge boost to any team trying to take the next step for their program. Manti also brings back Carter Mason (57 for 87, 637 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions) who was in at quarterback for the Templars during the playoffs after All-State quarterback Maison Starkweather went down.

Tala Taulapapa who had 500+ rushing yards and five TDs to go along with 620 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions is back too. As is Stone Mortensen, a first team All-State wide receiver who had 1100+ receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Mortensen will be a key piece for Mason as he steps into the main starting roll at quarterback.

Defensively, no one is more coveted than senior DL Mac Olsen, who is one of the most underrated defensive players in the state, and has received offers to play at the next level from six different D1 programs to date. That includes Fresno State, Montana, Air Force, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Idaho State. He has recorded 175 tackles and 17 sacks in his career and he will be the anchor for a very experienced Manti defensive line.

Coming in at No. 2 with two first place votes are the Juab Wasps. A 6-5 season was a little bit of a let down for the usually potent Wasp team, but they only lost one region game — to Richfield — and finished second in the region with a 4-1 record.

The Wasps are hoping to take the next step and get back to championship contending form, not just winning region titles, but state titles. Juab coach Jake Downard knows he has valuable experience returning with 14 starters back from last year, experience that will come in handy.

“We are excited to have these guys back. A lot of these guys have played two or three years of varsity football, and the continuity is something we feel good about.” Downard said. “Offensively, we have had a solid off-season. We have a lot of our production coming back to the skill positions. We have a very solid offensive line. We are going to lean on them. We feel good heading into the season, especially with a very tough 3A South.”

On his team’s defense, Downard thinks this will be where they are going to have the most work to do.

“Defensive is where we have to replace some key players to graduation,” he said. “We have been thrilled with that unit so far this offseason. They have been physical, and we are excited about them. We have a physical defensive line with talent returning to the back end of our defense.”

Coming in at No. 3 is one of the newcomers to 3A football — the Cedar Reds — who dropped down a classification from 4A, along with Logan (the Grizzlies are now in 3A North).

Cedar head coach Tye Hiatt is entering his second season with the team and knows that the 2025 one is younger than the team from a year ago, but should be improved after getting some time on the field.

“We are excited for the new challenge this upcoming season. This past offseason we had more young men understand the commitment level and competitive character needed for us to improve the program.” Hiatt said, “We needed to get faster and stronger, we needed to learn how to compete day in and day out, and we felt like we did those things in the offseason. It is rewarding to watch these young men grow and improve.”

The Reds return seven starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

At No. 4 are the two-time reigning region champions and current state runners up — the Richfield Wildcats. The Wildcats, who are on an 11-game winning streak in region play, are hoping to get their third region title in a row. But they have a long road ahead of them with only two returning starters on either side of the ball. The Wildcats know they’ll need a lot of players to step up this season.

Said head coach Eric Thorson: “We’re very excited to get back out on the field this fall. There will be a lot of fresh faces, in many cases the younger brothers from teams in the past couple of years. Something you get with hometown football. Tradition and expectations are high. Players are working hard to be their best. As with every other year, we just focus on improving from where we are at, to being the best team we can be.”

The Wildcats open the season at home against the Dixie Flyers.

No. 5 in the preseason projections are the other team from Cedar City — the Canyon View Falcons — who hope to continue the run of success they’ve achieved over the last three seasons.

The Falcons won a combined 23 games over the last three years, the best three year stretch in the school’s history. But the Falcons want more than that. They want to break through and finally play for a state championship, which they had been so close to doing in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, coming up short in the semifinals both years.

Head coach Burke Miller knows how competitive this region is though and knows it will not be easy.

“Our region is tough every single year,” he said. “Ultra-competitive. So many teams, neck, and neck each year. One of the toughest regions in the state to play in.”

At No. 6 are the North Sanpete Hawks led once again by legendary coach Dave Peck. Coming back to North Sanpete after winning five state championships at Bingham, Peck and his players are excited to get this season going.

“We have been working hard in the off-season to prepare for this year,” he said. “I am confident that our players will play hard and not make excuses when things don’t always go our way. The opening game of the season is like Christmas morning; you wake up and are super excited but not sure what you are going to get. That is about how I feel about our team. We are all just excited about the upcoming season.” Said Peck

Coming in at No. 7 are the Carbon Dinos, who will be coached by the new head coach Nick Milovich. Milovich is the third head coach in three seasons for the Dinos. They’re hoping with Milovich, a Dino graduate, is the coach they’ve been waiting for to turn this program around.

Milovich is poised and ready to compete this year in the 3A South region.

“We’re excited to start a new season, we are young and have a lot of positions to fill from last year,” he said. ”Our kids are tough and will answer the call to compete. The coaching staff and I are proud of them and all their hard work during the summer and can’t wait to see them compete on the field. I’m so thankful to be their coach.”

3A South projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Manti Templars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Fred Taukei’aho

In two seasons as head coach at Manti he’s led the team to an 18-7 record, including a runner-up finish in 2023. He’s a graduate of Lahaina Luna High School in Maui and Snow College.

Coach Fred Taukei’aho’s general outlook

“We’re excited about the 2025 season and the experience we bring back on both sides of the ball. With experienced starters returning on both offense and defense, we feel confident in our leadership and our ability to compete. Our players have worked with relentless effort in the offseason, and we’re looking to build on last year’s progress while continuing to develop our depth.”

Manti overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 8-4 (third in 3A North with a 3-2 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 42-28, in the 3A semifinals All-time record: 292-283 (57 years) State titles: 4 (1999, 2003, 2011, 2012) Region titles: 9 (1994, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005 co, 2009 co, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Offensive coordinator: Cameron Shumway

2024 offense: 36.33 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Carter Mason, Sr., Athlete

Max Taukeiaho, Sr., OL

Mac Olsen, Sr., OL

Nelson Everitt, Sr., OL

Russell Squire, Sr., OL

Tala Taulapapa, Sr., RB

Stone Mortensen, Sr., WR

Ty Pringle, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Jacob Cox, Jr., OL

Trevor Christensen, Jr., WR

Griffin Cox, So., WR

Isaac Crowther, Sr., WR

Isaac Meacham, Jr., OL

Hudson Crane, So., WR

Stetson Thomson, So., RB

Defensive coordinator: Fred Taukeiaho

2024 defense: 21.75 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

Seven returning starters

4-2-5 base defense

Returning defensive starters

Max Taukeiaho, Sr., DL

Mac Olsen, Sr., DL

Jacob Cox, Jr., DL

Tala Taulapapa, Sr., LB

Ty Pringle, Sr., DB

Stone Mortensen, Sr., DB

Isaac Crowther, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Russell Squire, Sr., DL

Nelson Everitt, Sr., DL

Trevor Christensen, Jr., DB

Griffin Cox, So., DB

Isaac Meacham, Jr., DL

Hudson Crane, So. , LB

Stetson Thomson, So., LB

2. Juab Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Downard

In two seasons as head coach at Juab he’s led the program to a 12-11 record. Prior to that he spent one year as Monticello’s head coach in 2009. Downard is a graduate of North Summit High School and Utah State.

Coach Jake Downard’s general outlook

“We are very excited for our team this year! This group has been putting in the time since January. It has been a hungry group that is excited to get the season going. We know that 3A has some very good teams and some great coaching, it will be a great challenge each week.

“Our team has been working really hard to put our name in the mix. We have some great Senior leadership, which paired with the talent they have, it then gives us a great chance to have some success this season. We have a really solid Offensive line paired with a stout Defensive line, they have had a great off-season and they will be the nucleus of our team.

“We are thrilled for our skill players returning. Brock Richards and Jaden Heap will be leading the charge. We have some weapons and good speed. We return some really good talent and we look forward to using them all over the field.

“We are grateful for our great community support and are more than excited for the opportunity to compete each Friday in front of them.”

Juab overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 6-5 (second in 3A North with a 4-1 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Manti, 28-0, in the 3A quarterfinals All-time record: 346-347-3 (69 years) State titles: 1 (2020) Region titles: 13 (1976 co, 1995, 1997, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2008, 2014, 2015 co, 2016, 2017 co, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Robert Gempeler

2024 offense: 25.45 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Koen Mattinson, Sr., LT

Tavin Hopoate, Sr., LG

Brock Richards, Sr., RB

Jaden Heap, Sr., Slot, WR

Payton Myers, Sr., Slot, WR

Quentin Robinson, Jr., WR

Kaeden Christensen, Sr., WR

Price Armstrong, Jr., QB

Key offensive newcomers

Gage Vance, Jr., Slot, WR, RB

Oxley Yama, Sr., C

Peyton Rollins Sr., RG

Clark Richards, Sr., RT

Jaxten Larsen, Sr., OL

Brady Gempeler, Jr., WR

Drake Johnson, Sr., WR

Korbin Mace, Sr., Slot, WR

Triston Coleman, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Jake Downard

2024 defense: 20.18 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

Six returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Carter Wilson, Sr., DT

Wyatt Downard, Jr., DE

Koen Mattinson, Sr., DE,LB

Jaden Heap, Sr., DB

Payton Myers, Sr., DB

Quentin Robinson, Jr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Ashton Dudley, Sr., DB

Ace Gardner, Sr., DB

Max Gardner, Sr., LB

Braxten Blackett, Sr., DB

Bryson Downard, So., DB

Kaden Martineau, So., LB

Zach Stilson, Sr., DE

Justus Reynolds, Jr., LB

Scott Mcollum, Sr., DT

3. Cedar City Reds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tye Hiatt

Heading into his second season as head coach at Cedar after posting a 4-7 record last year. He’s a graduate of Vale High in Oregon and Southern Virginia University. All of his previous coaching experience came at the college level, including as the offensive coordinator at Southern Utah University in 2023.

Coach Tye Hiatt’s general outlook

“We are excited for the new challenge this upcoming season. This past off season we had more young men understand the commitment level and competitive character needed for us to improve the program. We needed to get faster and stronger, we needed to learn how to compete day in and day out, and we felt like we did those things in the off season. It is rewarding to watch these young men grow and improve.”

Cedar overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 4-7 (seventh in Region 9 with a 1-5 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A 2024 postseason: Lost to Hurricane, 37-14, in the 4A first round All-time record: 386-351-8 (77 years) State titles: None Region titles: 18 (1953, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1960, 1961, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1985 co, 1987, 1994 co, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2010 co)

Offensive coordinator: Tye Hiatt

2024 offense: 24.82 ppg (No. 17 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

Power spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Everett Kelling, Sr., QB

Dylan Crowley, Sr., WR

Gavin DeMille, Jr., WR

Brent Martin, Sr., TE

Case Jones, Sr., OL

Jaxon Olmstead, Sr., OL

Max Gines, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Slade Parsons, Sr., WR

Braxton DeMille, Jr., RB

Braiden Crain, Sr., WR

Breven Williams, Sr., WR

Gavin Mackert, Sr., OL

Damian Bustos, Sr., OL

Royce Jolley, Jr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Colter Evans

2024 defense: 27.64 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

Seven returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brent Martin, Sr., DE

Dominic McGarvey, Sr., DT

Dax Wankier, Sr., LB

Trent Twitchell, Sr., LB

Gavin DeMille, Jr., CB

Keaton Cox, Sr., S

Payton Ludlow, Sr., S

Key defensive newcomers

Stockden Ramos, Sr., DT

Madden Persons, Sr., DE

Maddux Harris, Sr., CB

Braysen Williams, Sr., SAF

Daxton DeMille, Sr., LB

Caleb Brinkerhoff, Sr., DE

Rhake Marsh, Jr., DE

4. Richfield Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Thorson

Entering his third season as head coach in his second stint at Richfield, he’s led the team to a 25-1 record the past two years and a 2023 state championship. He previously coached at Richfield from 2014-2016, where his team’s posted a 10-21 record. He’s a graduate of Davis High and Utah State.

Coach Eric Thorson’s general outlook

“We’re very excited to get back out on the field this fall! There will be a lot of new faces, in many cases the younger brothers from teams the past couple years. Something you get with hometown football. Tradition and expectations are high. Players are working hard to be their best. As with every other year, we just focus on improving from where we are at, to being the best team we can be.”

Richfield overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 12-1 (first in 3A North with a 5-0 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 13-2, in the 3A 3A championship All-time record: 397-425-12 (95 years) State titles: 2 (1984, 2023) Region titles: 20 (1926, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1940, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1985, 1988 co, 2020, 2023, 2024)

Offensive coordinator: Eric Thorson

2024 offense: 37 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Luke Worley, Sr., RB

Tevon Vakautakakala, So. OL

Key offensive newcomers

Trey Yardley, Jr., WR

Cordin White, Jr., QB

Mana Vakautakakala, So., RB

Titus Jones, Jr. OL

Colton White, So., RB

Defensive coordinator: Chet White

2024 defense: 15.31 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Two returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Luke Worley, Sr., LB

Tevon Vakautakakala, So., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Thatcher Hutchinson, Sr., DL

Jace Robison, Jr., DL

Dane Poulson, Sr., DL

5. Canyon View Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Burke Miller

Entering his fourth season as head coach at Canyon View, where his team’s posted a combined 23-13 record the previous three years. He’s a graduate of Moapa Valley High School and the University of Phoenix.

Coach Burke Miller’s general outlook

“We have a great mix of kids coming in this year. We have good athletes spread out all over the field and best of all these guys love playing football along side of each other. Looking forward to our team surprising a lot of people this year.”

Canyon VIew overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 6-6 (fourth in 3A North with a 2-3 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 43-10, in the 3A quarterfinals All-time record: 79-199 (28 years) State titles: None Region titles: None



Offensive coordinator: Burke Miller

2024 offense: 23.42 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Four returning starters

Spread option offense

Returning offensive starters

Jace Floyd, RB, Jr.

Ryder Miller, QB, Sr.,

Colt Rushton, OT, Sr.

Hudson Springer, TE, Sr.

Key offensive newcomers

Cole Cav, WR, Sr.,

Brock Neighbors, WR, Sr.,

Caden Greenland, WR, Sr.

Defensive coordinator: Jack Morita

2024 defense: 23.92 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Four returning starters

3-4 cover O defense

Returning defensive starters

Call Rushton, DE, Sr.

Hudson Springer, LB, Sr.

Chase Wilmink, LB, Jr.

Cooper Urie, DE, Sr.

Key defensive newcomers

Wyatt Copp, LB, Jr.

Call Cav, CB, Sr.

Ryder Miller, S, Sr.

Jace Lloyd, S, Jr.

6. North Sanpete Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Peck

After spending one season as head coach at North Sanpete in 1984 (7-3), Dave Peck is returning to coach the Hawks in what will be his 24th overall season as head coach. He coached at Cyprus from 1995 to 1999 (20-30) and then 18 xeasons at Bingham over two stints (2000-2014 and 2020-2021). His career record as head coach is 197-79, including five state titles at Bingham (2006, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014). He’s a graduate of Cyprus and SUU.

Coach Dave Peck’s general outlook

“We have been working hard in the off-season to prepare for this year. I am really confident that our players will play hard and not make excuses when things don’t always go our way. The opening game of the season is kind of like Christmas morning, you wake up and are super excited but not sure what you are going to get. That is about how I feel about our team. We are all just excited about the upcoming season.”

North Sanpete overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 3-8 (fifth in 3A North with a 1-4 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 33-14, in the 3A first round All-time record: 343-489-19 (109 years) State titles: None Region titles: 11 (1923, 1984 co, 1990, 1996 co, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003 co, 2004 co, 2005 co, 2015 co)

Offensive coordinator: Rhett Bird

2024 offense: 17.64 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

Five returning starters

Wing-T offense

Returning offensive starters

Maddox Madsen Sr., QB

Dalton Christensen Sr., OL

Ayden Akee Sr., OL, Fullback This Season

Kyson Taylor Sr., TE

Rafael Contreras Sr., K/P — 1st Team all-state

Key offensive newcomers

Jaxton Blackham Sr., OL

Evan Burningham Sr., WR Move In

Chaetton Osbone Jr., RB

Milo Hendry Jr., TE

Parker Horrocks Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Dave Peck

2024 defense: 29.91 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

Four returning starters

Multiple 3-4 Scheme

Returning defensive starters

Dalton Christensen Sr., DL

Tayden Dyches Sr., DB

Brayden Palmer Sr., LB

Ayden Akee Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Luke Lee Jr., LB

Isaiah Lebaron Jr., LB, Move In

Seth Burningham Jr., DB, Move In

Weston Oliver Jr., DB, Move In

Jesse Nuttal Jr., DL

7. Carbon Dinos

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Milovich

Is entering his first season as head coach at Carbon High School. He’s a graduate of Carbon and Utah State.

Carbon overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 3-8 (sixth in 3A North with a 0-5 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A 2024 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 31-0, in the 3A first round All-time record: 330-576-22 (106 years) State titles: 3 (1924, 1938, 1951) Region titles: 2 (1924, 1926, 1930, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1951, 1956, 1957, 1964)

Offensive coordinator: Nick Milovich

2024 offense: 16.36 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Five returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters

Maddux Willson, Sr., TE

Trace Crespin, Sr., WR

Will Hinckley, Sr., OL

Kevin Vega, Jr., OL

Ben Stewart, So., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Jordan Nichols, Sr., ATH

Carter Branch, Jr., QB

Dexter Packard, Jr., RB

Kayden Dunn, Jr., ATH

JJ Ruden, Jr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Danny Mower

2024 defense: 39.18 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Four returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Caleb Sorenson, Sr., DB

Dax Mower, Jr., LB

Ricky Sandoval, LB

Tayger Timothy, Jr., S

Key defensive newcomers