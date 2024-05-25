Shannon Jenks, an aide at Sunset View Elementary School in Provo, waves to cars while wearing a Captain Phasma costume from “Star Wars” as she and other school employees hand out lunches to students at the school on Monday, May 4, 2020. Studies through the years show Utahns love their Luke, Leia and Chewy.

Utahns knew.

Perhaps the “Force” was already with them.

On May 25, 1977, the first “Star Wars” film was released by 20th Century Fox. And there’s no stopping now. The franchise continues to make money and gain fans and infiltrate the idiom.

A first review of "Star Wars" as it appeared in the Deseret News in May 1977.

“This study just revealed the most ‘Star Wars’-obsessed states in the U.S.”

“Utah’s favorite Star Wars movie is an outlier”

“Utah’s favorite Star Wars character is different than the country’s”

Many of us can remember the hype that went with the first movie release, forming big lines at theaters, dressing in costume. Now May 4th (”May the Force”) has become almost as important as May 5th (Cinco de Mayo).

Here is some of the coverage in Deseret News archives through the last 46-plus years.

And with more content on the horizon, or in another galaxy even farther away, the end is definitely not in sight.