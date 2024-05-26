Phaya, sits among all the other demonstrators as they gather at the University of Utah’s Presidents Circle, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for a peaceful George Floyd protest. Over 1,000 demonstrators turned out.

On May 26, 2020, Minneapolis police issued a statement saying George Floyd had died after a “medical incident,” and that he had physically resisted officers and appeared to be in medical distress; minutes after the statement was released, bystander video was posted online showing a different reality.

Protests over Floyd’s death began, with tense skirmishes developing between protesters and Minneapolis police. With the oppressive weight of the COVID-19 pandemic already stretching emotions to the limit, outrage spread throughout the nation and world, including Utah and the West.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25 when a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9½ minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Four police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired, and one was convicted of manslaughter.

The images from the protests were important, captured by news photographers and everyday Americans and shared with each other. Precise reporting and commentary — both angry and thoughtful — continued in the months that followed.

And today.

Here are some of those images and words, from Deseret News colleagues:

1 of 20 People march through downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 2 of 20 Heather, who did not provide a last name, from Patriots Prepared, and Rae Duckworth of Black Lives Matter debate outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 18, 2020. One group of protesters had met to oppose police brutality and to call for Gov. Gary Herbert to repeal HB415; they were met by a small group of counter protesters. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 20 Ben Chamberlain raises his fist during a demonstration at the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 4 of 20 Protesters flip a car in downtown Salt Lake City while protesting police brutality on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 5 of 20 A man exits his car with a bow and arrow after being swarmed by protesters near Library Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 20 A man leaps out of the way as people smash the windows of a passing police car in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 7 of 20 A protester throws a water bottle at police in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 20 A group of over 1,000 demonstrators gather at the University of Utah on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for a peaceful George Floyd protest. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 20 A protester raises her arms while protesting police brutality in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 20 A man who scaled the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020, holds a sign while standing on a ledge as people protest protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 11 of 20 Protesters kneel in the street as police form a line in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 12 of 20 Police and protesters clash near Library Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters joined others across the nation to decry the death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died while being taken into custody by police in Minneapolis earlier this week. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 20 Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, kneels with Robert Jenkins and Aristide Gateretse as a group of over 1,000 demonstrate in Salt Lake City at the Public Safety Building on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for a peaceful George Floyd protest. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 20 Over 1,000 demonstrators in a George Floyd peaceful protest lie down for 8 minutes as they gather at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 20 Two of the over 1,000 demonstrators in a George Floyd peaceful protest hold hands as they gather at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 20 Ma Black marches with others past the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 17 of 20 Zach Schwing holds a sign calling for for justice for Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, who was shot by Salt Lake police officers, during a protest against racism, police brutality and the death of George Floyd in front of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 5, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 20 Desmond Kanelos yells a chant during a protest against racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd near the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 4, 2020. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 20 Kimberly Garcia stands in front of a mural of George Floyd as people demonstrate in Salt Lake City after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News 20 of 20 Misti Western lights candles in front of a mural of George Floyd in Salt Lake City after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the killing of Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

