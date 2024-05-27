Members of the Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band salute during a Memorial Day commemoration event at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 29, 2023.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Memorial Day is now celebrated each year on the final Monday in May, a time to pay tribute to those who have died in military service — estimated to be well over 1 million fellow Americans — and decorate graves of those who have gone before.

Originally celebrated as Decoration Day as far back as Civil War times, the name was eventually adjusted to Memorial Day and for many years always celebrated on May 30.

Since 1971, the federal holiday has been celebrated on the last Monday in May.

A look back through the Deseret News archives shows that focus on the holiday has ebbed and flowed as wars were fought and lives were lost, and limited in its impact.

Through the years, as much news coverage seemed to be focused on those who had lost lives during the busy travel weekend as went to those who had fought in wars. Or what summer activities were opening up around the West. Or great sales to kick off summer.

But coverage of Memorial Day events has grown, and while some perhaps aren’t aware of the focus on military veterans, the effort to remember the past continues to surge.

Here is some great coverage from fellow journalists from previous Memorial Days:

