Many of us can relate to having siblings and having to share. It’s another to be one of five children who share everything, including a birthday.

On this day in 1934, the Dionne quintuplets — Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie and Yvonne — were born to Elzire Dionne at the family farm in Ontario, Canada. They are the first quints known to have survived infancy, and, in fact, all survived to adulthood.

Born on May 28 in a small village in the Canadian province of Ontario, coverage of their premature birth, battle to stay alive and chaotic lives was heavy for many years.

The family was poor, and the girls needed care just to survive and thrive. The first series of articles in most newspapers of the time told the saga of rushing an incubator to the hospital where the children were to help them grow stronger.

In fact, the Red Cross took over their care, and a year later they became wards of the government until they turned 18.

Unfortunately, that meant turning the children into a quasi tourist attraction. According to news of the day, the compound where they grew up was called Quintland.

According to reports, Emilie Marie Jeanne died in 1954. Marie Reine Alma died in 1970. Yvonne Edouilda Marie died in 2001. Annette Lillianne Marie and Cecile Marie Emilda are still living.

A TV miniseries, “Million Dollar Babies,” was supposed to set the record straight.

