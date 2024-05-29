John Stockton releases a game-winning 3-pointer against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the playoffs on May 29, 1997.

“Uh-oh.”

Many Utah Jazz fans want to be mad at Bill Walton, may he rest in peace, but others know why he said “Uh-oh” at one of the most important moments in this state’s sports history.

It’s the same “Uh-oh” a true baseball fan says when he sees a weak ground ball and instantly know a double play is coming. Or when everyone in your foursome looks away when you truly chili-dip a wedge shot at the 18th hole.

John Stockton was that good, and Bill Walton knew it.

On this day in 1997, Stockton nailed a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Utah to a 103-100 win against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. That May 29 victory gave the Jazz the series and lifted the franchise to its first NBA Finals appearance.

Utah Jazz's John Stockton leaps in the air after hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer to beat the Houston Rockets 103-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, May 29, 1997, in Houston. | DAVID J. PHILLIP

Let’s set the stage, courtesy of Deseret News colleagues:

Now let’s watch it:

Utah Jazz's Karl Malone, center, hugs teammates Jeff Hornacek (14) and John Stockton (12) as Greg Foster, left, joins in the celebration after the Jazz beat the Rockets 103-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, Thursday, May 29, 1997, in Houston. Stockton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Jazz victory. The Utah Jazz will now play the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. | DAVID J. PHILLIP

Want more from the archives? What a treat for Jazz fans to see Utah’s players and coaches smiling and jumping around like little kids.

Now about Bill Walton, who, seconds after the shot, said, “What a great moment for the Utah franchise. Its proudest ever.”

Walton died Monday at the age of 71 after a prolonged fight with cancer, the NBA announced on behalf of his family. He was the NBA’s MVP in the 1977-78 season, the league’s sixth man of the year in 1985-86 and a member of the league’s 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams. That followed a college career in which he blossomed while playing under coach John Wooden at UCLA, becoming a three-time national player of the year, per The Associated Press.

