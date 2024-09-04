A man walks through misters on a sidewalk, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in downtown Phoenix, as 2024's endless summer has been especially hot in the city.

This summer has seen record-breaking high temperatures throughout the United States, and the heat is not expected to let up for much of the West this week.

A scorching heat wave will build over the Southwest and the West Coast this week, starting Wednesday, the NWS Weather Prediction Center reported.

Meanwhile, the risk of wildfires remain high, with wildfire smoke from the northwest choking northern Utah Wednesday morning. “A weak, dry cold front” pulled the wildfire smoke from the northwest, settling in Utah and southwest Wyoming, NWS Salt Lake City reported.

Utahns can expect wildfire smoke to linger through Wednesday.

Heat wave builds across West

The excessive heat, with little to no rainfall expected, is forecast to mostly impact the Southwest U.S. and most of California and will spread through coastal Oregon and Washington into the weekend. Those in the Southwest can expect highs in the 110s, while much of the West Coast will also see temperatures above 100 degrees.

“Above average temperatures are forecast to span across much of the interior West Coast states, including the potential for a few daily records though the beginning of the weekend,” per the NWS.

Slight cooldown expected this weekend

Though temperatures are expected to remain high in the West, some relief is expected this weekend.

“Heat is anticipated to slowly abate by this weekend from northern California to central Washington, but with temperatures still remaining unseasonably warm,” the NWS predicted. “The Southwest is slower to cool down.”

100 days of 100-degree weather

No cooldown is in sight for Arizona, however.

Tuesday marked 100 days of 100-degree weather in Phoenix, the National Weather Service reported.

The temperature broke into the the triple digits on May 27, hitting 102 degrees, and has reached 100 degrees or more every day since then.

“The streak is expected to continue, with no end currently in sight,” NWS Phoenix posted on X Tuesday. “This is by far the longest streak on record. The previous record was 76 straight days in 1993.”

Phoenix — considered the hottest metro area in the U.S. — has had at least 150 confirmed heat-related deaths this year already, with over 400 more under investigation, The Associated Press reported.

How to stay safe in a heat wave

“Excessive heat poses a significant risk to people’s health, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which can result in death,” the National Weather Service warns.

Avoid heat stroke, dehydration and more by “staying hydrated, out of direct sunlight, and in buildings with sufficient air-conditioning,” per the NWS. “It is also very important to check on the safety of vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors.”

Here are some more tips for staying cool, as the Deseret News previously reported.