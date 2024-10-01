A Breeze Airways airplane is pictured in this undated photo. Breeze Airways announced it will start offering flights from the Provo Airport to Orlando. The announcement came along with the debut of the airline’s first flight from Provo to Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday morning, Breeze Airways announced it will start offering flights from the Provo Airport to Orlando. The announcement came along with the debut of the airline’s first flight from Provo to Washington, D.C.

The inaugural nonstop flight to Washington Dulles International Airport took off at 8 a.m.

Breeze will start offering nonstop flights from Provo to Orlando, Florida, starting on Dec. 21.

The flight to Washington, D.C., was announced on Sept. 17, per KSL.com.

Both the flight to Washington Dulles and the flight to Orlando will be offered thrice-weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The flights to both Washington, D.C., and Orlando will start at $79 for one-way tickets.