Sneak peak tour of BYU's new broadcast building, which is state-of-the-art and one of the reasons BYU was able to go independent in Football. Monday, Nov. 22, 2010. Photo by Scott G Winterton Deseret News. (Submission date: 11/23/2010)

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On Nov. 15, 1965, KBYU TV Channel 11 in Provo, Utah, began broadcasting.

Per historical records, the Channel 11 allocation in Provo was first intended to be built as a commercial station. It launched as KLOR in 1958 but did not last. In 1962, Brigham Young University applied to buy KLOR’s license, and the KBYU-TV callsign was issued.

The station returned to the air with regular programs on Nov. 15, 1965, though the station was already on the air during the daytime for broadcasts to schools in association with the Utah State Department of Public Instruction (NET). KBYU-TV joined PBS in 1970.

For Utahns, KBYU filled its programming with PBS children’s shows and religious content, as well as popular shows like “I Love Lucy,” “Perry Mason,” “My Three Sons” and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Perhaps more importantly, many BYU sports programs were broadcast on KBYU, long before collegiate sports was taken over by networks and broadcast rights.

BYUtv's Dave McCann talks with players Tysom Hill, Jamaal Williams and BYU football coach Bronco Mendenhall during media day on Wednesday, June 24, 2015, at BYUtv's broadcast facility on campus in Provo. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In 2010, KBYU-TV rebranded as “Eleven.”

In January 2000, BYU launched its own TV channel: BYUtv. Its vision was to provide uplifting and entertaining programming that enabled viewers to see the good in the world. The programs included devotionals, sports and general conference as well as family-friendly comedy, reality TV and American history. Some of the most popular through the years included “Granite Flats,” “Studio C,” “American Ride” and “Story Trek,” as well as some live sporting events.

Along the way, KBYU-TV, now BYUtv, has won a significant number of awards, like Student Emmys, and has been a training ground for numerous students in the broadcast and entertainment industry.

Here are a few stories from Deseret News archives about KBYU-TV and BYUtv:

“BYU to drop PBS and classical music format, pursue new national strategy”

“What are the most-watched ‘Studio C’ videos of all time?”

“The unlikeliest of champions”

“Harley-riding historian Stan Ellsworth, former host of BYUtv’s ‘American Ride,’ dies at 63″

“BYU broadcasting pioneer admires BYUtv’s progress”

“Mission accomplished: How BYUtv’s Russ Merrill ‘made the magic happen’”

“9 important events in BYU history”

Related Deseret News timeline