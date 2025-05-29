Student athletes hold signs during a hearing to consider bills to pass rules banning transgender student-athletes Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

President Donald Trump warned California Gov. Gavin Newsom against continuing to allow transgender athletes to compete in high school sports.

Trump said the governor “continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” in a Truth Social post.

After Trump issued his criticism, the California Interscholastic Federation announced it had changed a rule that would allow more girls to qualify for the finals championship later this week.

Trump’s criticism came after a transgender athlete qualified to compete in the California State Track and Field meet last weekend. This high school athlete won the girls triple jump and long jump.

The Trump White House issued a set of directives that are taking direct aim at progressive policies — whether it’s banning diversity, inclusivity and equity programs in federal institutions, forcing universities to curb antisemitism on campus, or stopping transgender athletes from competing in sports.

Trump’s threats to Newsom

The president argued the transgender athlete “is practically unbeatable” in girl’s track, before calling it “unfair” and “demeaning” to women.

Trump then threatened to withhold “large scale federal funding” from California, “maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to.”

On Feb. 5, he signed an order that allowed the federal government to “rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities,” according to the White House.

He said he will speak to the California governor and direct local authorities to disallow any transgender athlete from competing in the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field finals.

In a statement to Politico, Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said CIF’s latest pilot program “is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness.”

“The Governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach,” Gardon added.

Newsom previously said transgender athletes in sports ‘deeply unfair’

Trump recalled Newsom’s recently revealed stance on transgender athletes in sports competitions.

Back in March, the California governor, who is speculated to run for president in 2028, shocked liberal circles by calling it “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to participate in girls sports.

“It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair,” Newsom said on his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom.” He was talking to Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, a Trump loyalist and a conservative activist.

Following Trump’s post, the CIF State Track and Field changed its eligibility requirements on Tuesday and extended access to “biological females.”

“Under this pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section’s automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships,” the federation said in a statement.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents Silicon Valley, pushed back against Trump’s threats over education funding.

“We should not bend the knee to Donald Trump,” Khanna said to CNN’s Manu Raju Tuesday.

“The real issue here is less about transgender athletes and more about Donald Trump acting like he can threaten any state, any institution in this country that he disagrees with — and it is a total violation of federalism and the Constitution.”