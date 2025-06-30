People pay their respects as they wait for a procession from Kootenai Health to pass by on its way to the medical examiner's office in Spokane, Wash., after firefighters were killed in a sniper attack Sunday, June 29, 2025, while they were responding to a blaze near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Two Idaho firefighters were killed, and a third critically injured, when they were shot while responding to a brush fire in Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, they were ambushed by gunfire,” Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said during a remarks on the Senate floor Monday morning. “Two brave firefighters were murdered.”

The identities of the victims, firefighters from Coeur d’Alene and Kootenai County, have not been released by officials in Idaho.

The third victim “has already undergone surgery for gunshot wounds,” and remains in critical condition, Crapo said.

Audio captured from the scene reveals a first responder reporting an active shooter, who claims the fire was ignited intentionally.

A person brings food to the Coeur D'Alene Fire Department the day after a shooter ambushed and killed multiple firefighters responding to a wildfire at Canfield Mountain Monday, June 30, 2025, in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

“We have another Coeur d’Alene firefighter down … we’ve got two unresponsive battalion chiefs down, multiple gunshot wounds, two Coeur d’Alene are down,” the unidentified caller says.

“I’m pinned down,” the caller adds. “It’s clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in.”

Investigators believe the suspect in the shooting, identified as 20-year-old Wess Roley, ignited the fire to lure the firefighters to the scene where he opened fire, per CNN.

Idaho Department of Lands firefighters stand near a roadblock close to the scene the day after a shooter ambushed and killed multiple firefighters responding to a wildfire at Canfield Mountain Monday, June 30, 2025, in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

“We do believe the suspect started the fire, it was an ambush and it was totally intentional,” Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said during a press conference Sunday night. “This was a total ambush. These firefighters did not have a chance.”

As the investigation continues, Crapo and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch both asked the community to join in prayer for those impacted by the tragedy.

Risch closed the Monday remarks, leading a moment of silence on the Senate floor for the victims and their loved ones.

“I ask my Senate colleagues to join me, Sen. Crapo, and all Idahoans in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and all who have been affected by this reprehensible act,” Risch said.

“This evil attack on the people who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities is despicable and it’s NOT Idaho.”

Law enforcement and emergency responders at Cherry Hill Park off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, following reports of an ambush shooting attack on Canfield Mountain, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. | Bill Buley, Coeur D'Alene Press via AP

Utah first responders react to Idaho shooting

FBI Salt Lake City

“FBI Salt Lake City is aware of the active situation in Kootenai County, near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho,” the organization shared on X Sunday night.

The statement continued, “FBI personnel are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement. The FBI will dedicate all available resources, as requested.”

Kaysville Fire Department

On Sunday night, the Kaysville Fire Department said, “Our hearts are with the firefighters of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, Northern Lakes Fire District, and all the law enforcement officers and emergency personnel in Kootenai County, Idaho,” per a Facebook post.

“We are holding the victims, their families, and all those affected in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Professional Firefighters of Utah

“The Professional Firefighters of Utah stand in full solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Idaho,” the organization wrote on Facebook on Sunday night.

“Our hearts are with the brave firefighters in Idaho who found themselves in the unimaginable position of responding to an active shooter incident while simply doing their job to serve and protect their community,” the statement said.

“To those affected, know that your courage does not go unnoticed. We are grateful for your dedication, and we are committed to standing with you as you heal and move forward.”

Utah Fire and Rescue Academy

The Utah Fire and Rescue Academy said it is mourning the loss of “two brave firefighters who were senselessly taken from this world,” in a post shared on Facebook.

“These heroes ran toward danger, not away from it and paid the ultimate price in the line of duty,” the post continued. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who were affected by this tragic event.”