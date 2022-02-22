Why is Slack not working?

Is Slack working? For me, yes. But for plenty of people across the country, Slack is down.

The news: People across social media appeared to be locked out of Slack, the communications platform.

The Twitter account @slackstatus confirmed there were ongoing issues with Slack.

“Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption,” the account said.

Logging into work after a 3 day weekend to find out #slack is down.... pic.twitter.com/nuvpE0C0Qd — Matt (@razorsharpe99) February 22, 2022

if slack stays down for 15 minutes we legally get to go home — (@allcaps_PHIL) February 22, 2022

The response: Slack said on Twitter: “Sorry for the trouble! We’re looking into it as we speak.”

Slack said on its website at 7:25 a.m. MST: “We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

At 7:44 a.m. MST, Slack said, “We’re still working towards a full resolution. We’ll be back with another update soon. Thank you for your patience.”

What’s next: There’s nothing else to do but wait to see what happens with Slack and when it might reboot for most users.