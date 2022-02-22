 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Why is Slack not working?

Why is the interoffice communications platform Slack not working?

By Herb Scribner
The Slack app icon on an iPhone screen
The Slack app icon is displayed on an iPhone screen, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif.
Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Is Slack working? For me, yes. But for plenty of people across the country, Slack is down.

The news: People across social media appeared to be locked out of Slack, the communications platform.

The Twitter account @slackstatus confirmed there were ongoing issues with Slack.

  • “Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption,” the account said.

The response: Slack said on Twitter: “Sorry for the trouble! We’re looking into it as we speak.”

  • Slack said on its website at 7:25 a.m. MST: “We’re investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users. We’re looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it’s available.”
  • At 7:44 a.m. MST, Slack said, “We’re still working towards a full resolution. We’ll be back with another update soon. Thank you for your patience.”

What’s next: There’s nothing else to do but wait to see what happens with Slack and when it might reboot for most users.

