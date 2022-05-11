Where did Americans move in 2021? Here are the most popular cities

Penske’s annual Top Moving Destinations report saw that Americans who moved in 2021 gravitated to the Sun Belt areas — not to California and New York, according to CNBC.

Here are the cities Americans moved to the most in 2021, according to Penske’s Top Moving Destinations report:



Houston, Texas. Las Vegas, Nevada. Phoenix, Arizona. Charlotte, North Carolina. Denver, Colorado. San Antonio, Texas. Dallas, Texas. Orlando, Florida. Austin, Texas. Chicago, Illinois.

Penske’s report compiles data of one-way consumer truck rental reservations made over the company’s website.

“Historic” low moving rate: Last year saw the lowest moving rate in the United States since 1948, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.

This isn’t due to the pandemic — the rate at which Americans have been moving has been on a decline for about five years, according to CNBC.

The nation’s moving rate has seen a “historic” drop from 9.3% in 2020 to 8.4% in 2021, according to CNBC.

Most movers didn’t leave the state: The U.S. Census Bureau reports that most people who moved didn’t cross state or county lines in recent years. “In 2021, less than one-fifth moved from one state to another, while more than half moved within the same county.”

Why did Americans move in 2021? Almost half of the people who moved within the country reported moving for housing-related reasons. Other prevalent reasons for moving were family-related reasons and job-related reasons, according to the Census Bureau report.

