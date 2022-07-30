Facebook Twitter
Saturday, July 30, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Education Politics

Will the pause on student loan payment be extended?

Payments are scheduled to restart Aug. 31, but there’s a chance the moratorium will be extended

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
SHARE Will the pause on student loan payment be extended?
A statue of Louis Frederick Moench is pictured on Weber State University’s campus in Ogden.

A statue of Louis Frederick Moench, founder and first principal of Weber State University, is pictured on the Weber State University campus in Ogden on Nov. 10, 2020.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The federal student loan repayment pause expires in a month, and the White House is mulling whether to extend the moratorium again.

Will I have to start repaying my loans? Student loan payments — as well as accruing interest — were put on hold in March 2020, with the passage of the CARES Act, the first relief package Congress provided to help businesses and people rebound from the COVID-19 downturn. Both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden extended the moratorium multiple times.

  • Loan providers have been told to hold off on sending payment reminders to borrowers, CNBC reported on Tuesday, which could signal the White House is preparing to extend the repayment pause yet again.
  • White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that the president plans to make a decision by the end of August.
Related

Why it matters: Biden made student loan forgiveness a key part of his presidential campaign, and some are questioning whether he will deliver on this promise. More than 40 million Americans are saddled with school debt.

Key quote: “Look, he understands … what this means for families, how burdensome this could be. I just don’t have anything more to share,” said Jean-Pierre when asked if Biden is close to a decision on student debt.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Will the Inflation Reduction Act help drug prices? Here’s what people are saying
Hindsight is 20/20. Would you vote for Trump again?
What Pete Buttigieg says about canceled flights, travel delays and airline staffing
Utah’s housing market is ‘stabilizing.’ What that means — and why high prices are our new normal
July was the best month for the stock market since November 2020
What’s in the new Inflation Reduction Act?