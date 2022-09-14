A package at Northeastern University in Boston exploded as a staff member opened it on Tuesday night, with the 45-year-old man sustaining minor hand injuries, The Boston Globe reported.

Another suspicious package was found near the Museum of Fine Arts, but Boston’s bomb squad was able to neutralize it, according to The Associated Press.

What was the motive?

The package that detonated was sent to the university’s virtual reality center at Holmes Hall on campus.

The package reportedly included “a rambling note that criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality,” federal law enforcement sources told CNN.

Who sent the packages?

Authorities are searching for whoever sent the packages, but they have not yet said how the packages arrived on campus.

The FBI Boston Division is coordinating with Boston Police in the investigation.

How did Boston Mayor Michelle Wu respond?

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the incident in a news conference.

“I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone’s young people, from our littlest learners up to our college students and university staff,” she stated, according to WCVB. “We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here.”