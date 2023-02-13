Places where last-minute shoppers can find Valentine’s Day flowers

Have you forgotten to buy Valentine’s Day flowers? Luckily for procrastinators and those with packed schedules, there are a few different places where flowers can be purchased last minute and arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

In-store options: Although options for buying flowers in-store may be sparse as Valentine’s Day gets closer, there are several stores that sell flowers. Most local grocery stores carry fresh flowers, and so do some retail chains that you may not expect. Here are some national chains that sell fresh flowers:



Although it may not be a flashy bouquet, most garden centers sell pre-potted flower arrangements or plants that could make for a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise.

Online flower delivery: With Valentine’s Day at our door, local flower displays might be picked clean. Thanks to the internet, there are several websites that offer online flower delivery that will arrive on Valentine’s Day, depending on location.

