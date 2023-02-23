Facebook Twitter
Reporter killed while covering a shooting in Florida

Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shootings in Orlando, Fla.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shootings, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. Mina said that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via Associated Press

A Florida TV reporter was fatally shot Wednesday while covering a shooting in Pine Hills, near Orlando.

A 9-year-old girl was also killed during the shooting spree.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, per The Associated Press. “I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

What happened in the Pine Hills shooting spree?

Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and photojournalist Jesse Walden were both shot while in an unmarked news vehicle in the area where a fatal shooting had occurred earlier that same day.

Walden survived but was “critically injured,” CNN reported.

The shooter then entered a nearby home where he shot 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated. The 9-year-old girl died in the hospital, where the mother is in “critical condition,” according to local authorities.

Who was the shooter?

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who police say was also responsible for the earlier fatal shooting Wednesday.

At 11 a.m. that morning, Moses allegedly shot and killed Nathacha Augustin in her car before returning to the crime scene later that day and killing both the reporter and the 9-year-old girl, according to BBC News.

Moses “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina stated.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting spree.

