America has had more mass shootings than days so far this year

On Sunday, the United States surpassed 100 mass shootings in 2023, reaching the grim milestone in only 64 days.

The country surpassed 100 mass shootings two weeks earlier than it did last year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

How many mass shootings have there been in the United States so far this year?

As of March 7, there have been 104 mass shootings in 2023, including the shooting in Monterey, California, that left 11 dead, making it the deadliest shooting since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022, CNN reported.

The 100th mass shooting of 2023 took place in Bolingbrook, Illinois, where three people, including a child, were shot and killed, and another person was injured, according to Axios.

How does 2023 compare to previous years?

This is the most mass shootings that have occurred at this point of the year since at least 2013, per CNN.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that the United States didn’t reach 100 mass shootings until March 19 in 2022 and March 22 in 2021. Meanwhile, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the country didn’t reach 100 until May.

