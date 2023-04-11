What we know about the Louisville shooting and the victims

On Monday morning, a gunman started firing a rifle in the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, where he worked — killing five people and injuring eight more.

Police officials at the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reported shots at 8:38 a.m. Monday, and arrived at the scene in an estimated three minutes, reported The New York Times. Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old who was identified by police as the shooter, worked at the bank and reportedly opened fire at the morning staff meeting after starting a livestream of the tragedy.

The gunman was shot and killed on site after shooting at police officers, reported CNN. Two officers are injured — Officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie who graduated from the academy 10 days prior, is in critical condition undergoing brain surgery.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/yPNZBfAl7I — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

Four bank employees killed during the active shooting were identified by the police department as James Tutt, Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer and Thomas Elliott.

Employee Deana Eckbert was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

Deana Eckbert, 57

Eckbert worked in banking for 31 years, per USA Today. At the time of her death, she had been working as an executive administrative officer in the bank. She was known as a mentor to several other employees and “for always going the extra mile.”

Her family said that she didn’t survive after undergoing several surgeries after the shooting, reported BBC.

James “Jim” Tutt, 64

A commercial real estate market executive for the southern branches of the bank, Tutt was also on the board of the Oldhamm-La Grange Development Authority in previous years, reported Lousiville Courier Journal.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele told the Courier Journal. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual. … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Joshua Barrick, 40

Barrick at the time of the shooting was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking. He was a husband, father to two children and a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic church, reported Fox 19. Father Shayne Duval of the church said Barrick’s family and friends are “in a fog” following the shooting. Duval called Barrick a “likable, kind, big guy” with a “bubbly personality.”

“You could tell he loved his family. He loved his faith. He loved his community. And he just loved life,” Duval told Fox 19.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Farmer worked at the bank as a loan analyst, reported BBC. She was also a mother and grandmother to five grandchildren.

Her friend Brentney Owsley wrote on Facebook, “You were JUST STARTING TO LIVE …. The best mom, the best friend, the best grandma the best listener…”

Thomas “Tommy” Elliot, 63

Elliot was a senior vice president of the bank and had served previously on the Baptist Health Louisville hospital board as chairman.

He was a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, reported local station Wave 3.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” Beshear said. “He is one of the people I talk to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

“Once again, our nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence,” President Joe Biden said in a White House press release. “Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the tragic shooting in Louisville, and for the survivors who will carry grief and trauma for the rest of their lives. We are grateful to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others.”