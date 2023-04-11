Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

What we know about the Louisville shooting and the victims

Five victims are dead and several more are in the hospital after a shooting at the Old National Bank, including an officer. Victims are remembered as mentors, parents and close friends.

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE What we know about the Louisville shooting and the victims
A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky.

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.

Claire Galofaro, Associated Press

On Monday morning, a gunman started firing a rifle in the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, where he worked — killing five people and injuring eight more.

Police officials at the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reported shots at 8:38 a.m. Monday, and arrived at the scene in an estimated three minutes, reported The New York Times. Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old who was identified by police as the shooter, worked at the bank and reportedly opened fire at the morning staff meeting after starting a livestream of the tragedy.

The gunman was shot and killed on site after shooting at police officers, reported CNN. Two officers are injured — Officer Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old rookie who graduated from the academy 10 days prior, is in critical condition undergoing brain surgery.

Four bank employees killed during the active shooting were identified by the police department as James Tutt, Joshua Barrick, Juliana Farmer and Thomas Elliott.

Employee Deana Eckbert was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

Deana Eckbert, 57

Eckbert worked in banking for 31 years, per USA Today. At the time of her death, she had been working as an executive administrative officer in the bank. She was known as a mentor to several other employees and “for always going the extra mile.”

Her family said that she didn’t survive after undergoing several surgeries after the shooting, reported BBC.

James “Jim” Tutt, 64

A commercial real estate market executive for the southern branches of the bank, Tutt was also on the board of the Oldhamm-La Grange Development Authority in previous years, reported Lousiville Courier Journal.

“He added a tremendous amount of insights as we went about developing our office park in LaGrange,” Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele told the Courier Journal. “He’s a very high quality, well-thought-of individual. … It’s just sickening to hear what’s happened.”

Joshua Barrick, 40

Barrick at the time of the shooting was a senior vice president of commercial real estate banking. He was a husband, father to two children and a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic church, reported Fox 19. Father Shayne Duval of the church said Barrick’s family and friends are “in a fog” following the shooting. Duval called Barrick a “likable, kind, big guy” with a “bubbly personality.”

“You could tell he loved his family. He loved his faith. He loved his community. And he just loved life,” Duval told Fox 19.

Juliana Farmer, 45

Farmer worked at the bank as a loan analyst, reported BBC. She was also a mother and grandmother to five grandchildren.

Her friend Brentney Owsley wrote on Facebook, “You were JUST STARTING TO LIVE …. The best mom, the best friend, the best grandma the best listener…”

Thomas “Tommy” Elliot, 63

Elliot was a senior vice president of the bank and had served previously on the Baptist Health Louisville hospital board as chairman.

He was a close friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, reported local station Wave 3.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” Beshear said. “He is one of the people I talk to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

“Once again, our nation is in mourning after a senseless act of gun violence,” President Joe Biden said in a White House press release. “Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the tragic shooting in Louisville, and for the survivors who will carry grief and trauma for the rest of their lives. We are grateful to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and courageously stepped into the line of fire to save others.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Biden heads to Ireland for diplomatic meetings, visit ancestral sites
Congressmen wary of China’s increased aggression say Utahns need to be cautious
A new McFlurry is coming to town
Pilot in South Africa discovers a snake in the plane midflight
Nashville councils will vote on restoring House lawmaker in Tennessee
National Siblings Day: Do siblings make us happier?