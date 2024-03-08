Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington.

Despite widespread and long-running conspiracy theories about secret government agencies concealing recovered alien spacecraft wreckage and possibly some actual alien remains as well, the results of an investigation ordered by Congress to look into classified operations going back to the 1940s, unequivocally discounted those claims and stated no such evidence exists and the stories are the result of rumor mongering.

But the U.S. Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office’s report released Friday on the “historical record of U.S. government involvement with unidentified anomalous phenomena” (the updated nomenclature for UFO’s) also highlighted an effort named Kona Blue that proposed to pick up where a previous government effort, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, canceled in 2012, had left off.

According to the report, those advocating for the Kona Blue program “were convinced that the (U.S. government) was hiding (unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP) technologies. They believed that creating this program under (the Department of Homeland Security) would allow all of the technology and knowledge of these alleged programs to be moved under the Kona Blue program.” The Kona Blue proposal was based on a presumption that the U.S. government was in covert possession of “advanced aerospace technology and biological samples” from extraterrestrial sources. The report says DHS rejected the Kona Blue proposal for “lacking merit.” And goes on to further discount the premise of those supporting the effort.

“It is critical to note that no extraterrestrial craft or bodies were ever collected — this material was only assumed to exist by Kona Blue advocates and its anticipated contract performers,” the report reads. “This was the same assumption made by those same individuals involved with the ... (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.)”

Claims of alien spacecraft wreckage

Numerous claims about extraterrestrial spacecraft and alien remains have been made by current and former government employees for decades, including last summer when a former U.S. Intelligence official alleged the government is in possession of “intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin.”

David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of both the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, made news last June when he went public with claims that he was privy to classified government secrets.

While working on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, Grusch said several colleagues approached him about their involvement in a crash retrieval program that researches alien technology.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch told NewsNation.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch said. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

No secret UAP programs

The new Defense Department report says investigators conducted dozens of interviews, including with those who claimed to have knowledge of secret programs studying recovered extraterrestrial materials, but found no credible evidence to support the claims, even though some of the documents and programs named by interviewees actually exist.

“... all of the named and described alleged hidden UAP reverse-engineering programs provided by interviewees either do not exist; are misidentified authentic, highly sensitive national security programs that are not related to extraterrestrial technology exploitation; or resolve to an unwarranted and disestablished program,” the report reads.

Utah’s infamous Skinwalker Ranch, long rumored to be an epicenter of unexplained paranormal activity and UAP sightings, gets a mention in the report as an area that was investigated at one time by the now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, following up on reports of “shadow figures” and “creatures,” and claims of “remote viewing” and “human consciousness anomalies” on the property near Roosevelt, Utah.