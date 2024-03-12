People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to Sapien Labs, the United Kingdom as the second worst in mental wellbeing compared to 71 other countries.

Sapien Labs, a U.S. nonprofit, annually releases world reports on the mental states of countries. Its recently released 2023 report places the United Kingdom as the second worst in mental well-being compared to 71 other countries.

The U.S. is ranked higher as having the 29th best mental well-being. Other countries such as Russia and China were not included, per the report.

Best and worst countries according to mental health

In the Sapien Labs mental well-being across countries report, all countries are ranked on a 300-point scale. Below zero means countries are distressed and struggling. Zero to 100 means enduring and managing. Above 100 means countries are succeeding and thriving.

Here are the countries, ranked from best to worst in mental health and their scores:

Dominican Republic: 91. Sri Lanka: 89. Tanzania: 88. Panama: 85. Malaysia: 85. Nigeria: 83. Venezuela: 83. El Salvador: 83. Costa Rica: 81. Uruguay: 81. Italy: 81. Puerto Rico: 80. Honduras: 80. Armenia: 80. Trinidad and Tobago: 79. Philippines: 78. Georgia: 78. Israel: 77. Colombia: 77. Peru: 77. Singapore: 76. Mexico: 76. Nicaragua: 75. Zimbabwe: 74. Ecuador: 74. Republic of Moldova: 74. Portugal: 72. Kenya: 72. United States: 72. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 71. Argentina: 71. Paraguay: 71. Guatemala: 70. Mozambique: 70. France: 69. Cote d’Ivoire: 69. Chile: 68. Jordan: 68. Saudi Arabia: 68. Canada: 67. United Arab Emirates: 67. Cameroon: 67. Tunisia: 67. Belarus: 65. Angola: 64. Syria: 64. Belgium: 64. Morocco: 64. Sudan: 64. Algeria: 64. Spain: 63. New Zealand: 62. Azerbaijan: 62. Bangladesh: 62. Germany: 61. Pakistan: 60. Kazakhstan: 60. Ukraine: 60. Bolivia: 60. Kyrgyzstan: 60. India: 59. Yemen: 59. Iraq: 56. Ireland: 55. Egypt: 55. Australia: 54. Tajikistan: 53. Brazil: 53. South Africa: 50. United Kingdom: 49. Uzbekistan: 48.

Reasons for the decline in mental health

Since 2019, Sapien Labs’ reports have showcased a decline in mental health since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries’ rankings have not risen back to their original, pre-COVID higher numbers.

According to the report, there are multiple reasons for the decline of mental health:

Shifts from COVID-19.

Lower national wealth averages.

Owning smartphones at younger ages.

Eating ultra-processed foods.

Diminished family relationships, especially in wealthier countries.

Relating to the report, Health found the increased use of social media, isolation and lack of access to care were factors in mental health getting progressively worse.

Happy places within the United Kingdom

If you want to travel to or live in the U.K., there is hope.

Right Move also completes an annual report. In talking with over 26,000 local residents of the U.K., the survey asked how residents felt about where they live based on different factors such as belonging, activities available and employment opportunities.

Here are the 10 happiest places within the U.K., with the happiest at No. 1, per the report. Each place also lists popular activities found in the area.

Mental well-being is important to our overall health and quality of life. Do not be afraid to seek support and assistance when you or a loved one needs help.