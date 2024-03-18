A worker shovels snow off a sidewalk Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Providence, R.I. Winter weather warnings and colder temperatures are expected to hit over half the U.S. before the official start of spring.

A mere day ahead of the spring equinox, a low-pressure system is expected to bring lower than average temperatures and winter weather to over half the U.S.

The weather system migrating south from Canada will bring below-freezing temperatures to over 23 million people in the Southeast from Arkansas to North Carolina, per FOX Weather. Cities expected to be impacted include Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Snow expected in the Northeast and Midwest

In the Northeast and Midwest, cold air may be accompanied by snow, which will likely impact commutes in the region, FOX Weather reports.

As the cold air passes over the Great Lakes, surrounding states like Michigan and Minnesota can expect to see lake-effect snow, which occurs when cold air passes over a large and warmer lake. According to Newsweek, this weather phenomenon could produce upward of 2 or 3 inches of snow, with up to 9 inches falling Monday morning in Michigan and 10 in Minnesota.

Weather warnings are likely to be in place through Tuesday, with commuters feeling the effects potentially through the first half of the week.

Frigid temps strike Alaska this week

In Alaska, the National Weather Service cautioned against freezing wind chill temperatures, exposure to which could cause frostbite in 10 minutes, Newsweek reported.

Much of the western U.S. is expected to continue seeing warmer weather through Tuesday as the low-pressure system moves through the eastern half of the country.