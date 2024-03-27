A helicopter flies over a container ship as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. The container ship lost power and rammed into the major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers searched for survivors.

Authorities are shifting a search-and-rescue mission to a recovery mission after a freighter struck a major Baltimore bridge Tuesday, knocking eight people working construction on the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the water. Two people were rescued, and the remaining six are still missing.

“These were sons and fathers and they were brothers,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on “Good Morning America.” “As we’ve now transitioned to a recovery mission, we want to let (the families) know that we will use all resources to bring them a sense of closure and bring them a sense of peace.”

Search-and-rescue efforts were suspended Tuesday evening, 18 hours after the crash, after “rescue divers were working through dangerous conditions, facing frigid waters, moving tides and mangled metal,” according to The New York Times.

What we know about the 6 victims from Baltimore bridge collapse so far

The six men were “filling potholes on the center span of the bridge” for Brawner Builders when the bridge was struck, according to CBS News.

Here’s what we know about the six men who are still missing: