Authorities are shifting a search-and-rescue mission to a recovery mission after a freighter struck a major Baltimore bridge Tuesday, knocking eight people working construction on the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the water. Two people were rescued, and the remaining six are still missing.
“These were sons and fathers and they were brothers,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on “Good Morning America.” “As we’ve now transitioned to a recovery mission, we want to let (the families) know that we will use all resources to bring them a sense of closure and bring them a sense of peace.”
Search-and-rescue efforts were suspended Tuesday evening, 18 hours after the crash, after “rescue divers were working through dangerous conditions, facing frigid waters, moving tides and mangled metal,” according to The New York Times.
The six men were “filling potholes on the center span of the bridge” for Brawner Builders when the bridge was struck, according to CBS News.
Here’s what we know about the six men who are still missing:
Miguel Luna, from El Salvador — “He is a husband, a father of three, and has called Maryland his home for over 19 years,” nonprofit CASA executive director Gustavo Torres said, per CBS News.
Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, from Honduras — he grew up in Honduras and had lived in the U.S. for 18 years with his spouse, an 18-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, his brother told NBC News.
The other four victims have not yet been publicly identified, but the Mexican Embassy said at least some of the men were Mexican nationals. “They are all hard-working, humble men,” The Baltimore Banner said, per CBS News.