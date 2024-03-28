Sunny Stroeer made history as the first and only woman to finish the 1,000 mile Iditarod Trail Invitational on skis. (Sunny Stroeer, LOWA)

Sunny Stroeer, a Kanab, Utah, resident, made history as the first and only woman to ski the Iditarod Trail Invitational and finish the 1,000-mile trail.

Outdoor Sportswire reported that Stroeer began in Anchorage, Alaska, skiing 950 miles over the course of 29 days and 22 hours, 6 minutes, finishing March 26 in Nome, Alaska.

LOWA, the outdoor boot brand that sponsors Stroeer, issued a press release saying that she is the first female to accomplish the race in its 24-year history.

“LOWA has worked with Sunny for over five years; each year her accomplishments are harder than the last,” said Peter Sachs, general manager of LOWA. “The Iditarod Trail Invitational is a test of personal endurance and mental fortitude, harsh elements, and unknown conditions. She completed the race with grace and grit, especially timely, as it is Women’s History Month. We are honored to share in this celebration with Sunny and extend our congratulations.”

Stroeer used the Renegade Evo Ice GTX boot design in order to insulate her feet in temperatures that reached minus-45 degrees.

“Their support has been wonderful,” Stroeer said of her sponsor.

Before this accomplishment, Stroeer completed the shorter Iditarod Trail Invitational 350-mile race on skis in both 2021 and 2022, and on a fat bike in 2023.

According to her website, Stroeer was a “Harvard MBA and hard-charging strategy consultant in her twenties” who “turned her back on material possessions and career at age 30 in order to live in an Astrovan so she could run and climb full-time instead.”