Public service organizations, private businesses and individuals across the country are struggling to return to their normal routines Friday after a major tech outage derailed services around the world.

Airlines like Delta and United, hospitals, banks, 911 call centers, news sites and even the IT team for the Paris Olympics are among the organizations affected by the issue, according to The Washington Post.

The problems stemmed from a disruption to cybersecurity technology from CrowdStrike, a core part of Windows programs, the article said.

By 7 a.m. MDT on Friday, a fix had been deployed and some affected businesses were restarting operations.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts,” said George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, in a post on X. “This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

This article will be updated.