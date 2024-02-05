Secretary of State arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for cease-fire deal this week

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia Monday to push for more conversations around a cease-fire deal in Gaza.

During his Middle Eastern trip, he will stop in Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank in addition to his visit to Saudi Arabia. This is his fifth visit to the region since Oct. 7, per The Associated Press.

Blinken’s visit comes after the U.S. carried out additional “strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen on Sunday,” BBC reported.

What is Antony Blinken hoping to accomplish in Middle East visit?

The top American diplomat is hoping to “reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause that will allow for sustained, increased delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” according to the State Department.

He will also likely discuss what a post-war world would like in the region. The U.S. has asked Israel if it would consider a two-state solution with Palestine, but Israel has vehemently denied the idea until “Israel crushes Hamas’ military and governing abilities,” The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, “Saudi officials say the kingdom is still interested in normalizing relations with Israel in a potentially landmark deal, but only if there is a credible plan to create a Palestinian state.”

What we know about a cease-fire proposal for Israel-Palestine

Hamas is currently “considering a cease-fire proposal, but signaled that there were still significant gaps to bridge,” The New York Times reported. The framework of the deal was deliberated in Paris, per NBC News.

More than 27,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, and more than 64,000 people have been injured in the conflict. Around 85% of the Palestinian population has been displaced.