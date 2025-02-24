From second left by the table's sits: Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attend a press conference after the "Support Ukraine" summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2025.

KEY POINTS World leaders gathered in Kyiv for the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the combined death toll reaches over 1.2 million.

Sweden's Prime Minister backed Ukraine's NATO membership, while Lithuania's President called for more military aid and EU membership by 2030.

Spain pledged 1 billion pounds in military aid to Ukraine, and Donald Trump addressed a deal he would like Ukraine to sign over access to critical minerals, as he agrees to negotiate with Putin.

World leaders gathered in Kyiv on Monday, to remember the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As the combined death toll stretches past one million, presidents and prime ministers from places like Canada, Sweden, Norway, Spain joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show their support.

“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine!” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal.”

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson voiced his country’s full continued support of Ukraine in the war on X, Monday.

“We unequivocally condemn Russia’s ongoing illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The outcome of the war will have fundamental and long-lasting effects on European and transatlantic security,“ he wrote.

From left: Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda attend the "Support Ukraine" summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2025. | Gleb Garanich

He continued, “We reiterate our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Our main priority is to strengthen Ukraine. We will further bolster our support.”

Kristersson also urged world leaders to admit Ukraine into NATO.

World leaders express support for Ukraine joining NATO

Also visiting Ukraine for the war’s anniversary, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda reiterated his belief that Europe’s security lies in the hands of Ukraine winning the war against Russia.

In an X post, he addressed other nations, asking them to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry including air defense, facilitate the transfer of military technologies, “expand training programs for the Ukrainian army” and “ensure steady financial contribution to Ukraine’s military needs.”

Nauseda proceeded to ask the EU to admit Ukraine by 2030.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, and Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir attend a press conference after the "Support Ukraine" summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2025. | Gleb Garanich

In Kyiv, Monday, the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez committed to sending a 1 billion pound military package to Ukraine. This billion pound package follows roughly another billion the country has given since the war began in 2022.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin similarly released a video on X, Sunday night, “Ireland is committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed.”

President Donald Trump’s Monday morning message struck a different tone.

He acknowledge his presence in a G7 Summit meeting, which commemorated the third anniversary of the Ukraine War, and he referenced a Ukraine-U.S. deal that would give the U.S. access to critical minerals found in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Monday he wouldn’t sign the first version of the deal because of how it would affect future generations of Ukrainians, but negotiations are ongoing, according to Politico.

Trump said the deal would “ensure the American people recoup the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as the brutal and savage war comes to an end.”

Trump also referenced ongoing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin “concerning the end of the war.”