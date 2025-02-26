Southwest plane is seen taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. On Tuesday morning, a Southwest Airlines aircraft avoided a collision when a private jet entered the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport.

On Tuesday morning, a Southwest Airlines aircraft avoided a collision when a private jet entered the runway at Chicago Midway International Airport.

According to CNN, Southwest Flight 2504 had to perform a “go-around maneuver” when a private jet began to taxi across the runway without authorization.

A video capturing the events shows the Southwest plane coming in to land on the runway, when — just as its wheels touch the ground — a private jet crosses in front of the passenger plane.

The Southwest plane then quickly lifted back up into the air to avoid colliding with the other aircraft that kept moving across the runway.

“The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson told Fox News. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the “business jet entered the runway without authorization.” Flexjet — the agency of the private plane — as well as the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

These “near-collision” incidents have become a concerning trend for air travel in the U.S.

After a “possible medical issue” mid-flight, a United Airlines plane carrying almost 200 passengers made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey earlier on Tuesday.

In another incident, an American Airlines aircraft had to cancel its landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to avoid another plane taking off. This happened about 90 minutes before the incident in Chicago, according to CNN.

Fox News also reported that on Monday, one flight was forced to making an emergency landing after a “haze” filled the cabin. Passengers were evacuated after landing with no injuries.

Another Delta Air Lines flight, earlier this month, flipped upside down and burst into flames while landing in Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport. All passengers survived but injuries were reported.

There have also been several deadly incidents that have happened in recent weeks as well.