President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025.

After Russia’s latest drone and missile strike on Ukraine’s power grid on Thursday night, President Donalt Trump said he is “strongly considering” imposing sanctions and other economic measures on Russia until a final peace settlement is reached.

Russia fired 67 missiles and 194 drones at natural gas extraction facilities from the northeast border in Kharkiv to Ternopil in the West, leaving at least 18 injured and the country in deeper strain for energy, per BBC.

The strikes came several hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to resume peace talks facilitated by the U.S. next week.

In a Truth Social post Friday morning, Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

He added, “To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

Trump expands on his Truth Social post in the Oval Office

Joined by national security adviser Mike Waltz in the Oval Office, Friday afternoon, Trump took questions on his recent post. A reporter asked Trump if he believes Russia still wants peace after Thursday night’s attack.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025. | Jim Watson, via the Associated Press

Trump paused and responded, “I believe him, I believe him,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I think we’re doing very well with Russia, but right now, they’re bombing the hell out of Ukraine.”

He continued, “I’m finding it frankly more difficult to deal with Ukraine, and they don’t have the cards. As you know, we’re meeting in Saudi Arabia, sometime next week, early, and in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia, which is surprising because they have all the cards.”

Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday to discuss possible paths to a peace deal.

“If they don’t want to settle, we’re out of there,” Trump said. “I’m doing it to stop death, more important than anything else. Second, way down the line, is the money.” Trump then compared U.S. funds given to Ukraine with European funds, saying the U.S. has given 3.5 times what Europe has.

Waltz then referenced the heated meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy last week. “Unfortunately, that didn’t go so well, but we’re going to get things back on track,” he said.

Zelenskyy says he’s ready for peace talks

Responding to the attack early Friday morning, Zelenskyy said the country is “ready to pursue the path to peace.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. | Omar Havana, Associated Press

He added, “It is Ukraine that strives for peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war.”

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called the recent attacks a target on “ordinary Ukrainians.”

“Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by striking energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without light and heat, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens,” he said, per ABC.

Ukraine’s official governance page on Facebook called Russia’s recent attacks evidence that the country “is not seeking peace, but terror and destruction.”

The post continued, “A just and long-lasting peace will only be possible when Russia is held accountable for the crimes it has committed. The democratic world must stand with Ukraine, because security anywhere depends on security everywhere.”