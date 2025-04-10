Fireworks burst during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

KEY POINTS Tariffs, recently imposed on China by the U.S., have worried fireworks companies in the U.S.

Most of the fireworks in the U.S. come from China.

These tariffs will significantly increase the prices of fireworks and could have detrimental impacts on U.S. companies.

Fireworks companies around the country are concerned as the Fourth of July gets closer, due to the unique impact the recently imposed tariffs will have on fireworks.

China is the world’s largest producer of fireworks and currently the tariffs imposed on the country by the U.S. are at 125% after President Donald Trump raised them on Wednesday. Most of the fireworks in the U.S. were made in China.

According to WKBN Youngstown, a report from the American Pyrotechnics Association and National Fireworks Association shows that, between 2022 and 2023, around 16,000 shipping containers arrived in the U.S. Out of those containers, less than 100 came from somewhere other than China.

The APA and the NFA have written two joint letters to Trump in the last month, requesting that he lift the tariffs on fireworks. The organizations said that the Trump administration excluded fireworks from similar tariffs in 2019.

Fireworks companies around the country have said that these tariffs on China are unsustainable for the industry, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

“Fireworks have never been made in the United States nor can they be made in the United States. We do not have the infrastructure, we don’t have the chemicals,” said Sharon Hunnewell-Johnson, who is the president of a fireworks company in Florida.

Hunnewell-Johnson shared that there is fear over whether people will have to be laid off or if the company will be able to continue.

She added that she has a shipment of fireworks currently on the way that will now cost a fortune for her company, per Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

These tariffs come right before peak season, as companies are ordering their fireworks for the Fourth of July.

“So these tariffs are very, very painful because they are hitting at the absolute worst time they could possibly impact the industry,” said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Michael Walden, who owns a company that puts on fireworks shows in Tennessee, said that the tariffs will cause their customers to have to pay more.

“If I buy $1 million (of fireworks), it actually costs me $2 million when I get it. So, therefore, that price has to go somewhere. Our prices will have to increase to the communities. Right now, I’m thinking somewhere in the 30% to 40% range,” Walden added, per WBIR.

Companies are also worried for next year’s fireworks, especially with the Fourth of July 2026 being the 250th anniversary of the U.S. declaring independence.

