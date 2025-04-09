People walk by a shelf displaying imported nuts from the United States, at the Hema supermarket in Beijing, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for every country except China, which he singled out for an additional trade levy.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for every country except China, which he singled out for an additional trade levy.

While reciprocal tariffs will pause, the 10% blanket levy that went into effect Wednesday will remain in place.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social posting.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.

“Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Earlier on Wednesday and just hours after new U.S. tariffs went into effect, including additional levies on Chinese goods raising the country’s total assessment to over 100%, China followed through on a promised response, raising its tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in an escalating global trade war.

Starting April 10, tariffs on U.S. goods entering China will rise to 84% from the current 34% rate, according to a translation of the Chinese Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council announcement, reported by CNBC.

New U.S. tariffs announced earlier this month that went into effect just after midnight on Wednesday include a blanket 10% import fee on all countries and a raft of so-called reciprocal tariffs that were calculated by taking the trade deficit for the U.S. in goods with a particular country, dividing that by the total goods imported from that country and then dividing that figure by two. The math behind the new levies led to sizable increases for many U.S. trading partners, including 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 46% on Vietnam and 32% on Taiwan.

Trump slapped an additional 50% hike on China following the country’s response to the April 2 tariff announcement. The additional U.S. levy raised the total level for import taxes on Chinese goods to 104%.

While U.S. and global investment markets have experienced sharp declines in the days following the April 2 U.S. tariffs decree, Trump attempted to calm investor fears in postings to Truth Social Wednesday morning.

“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well,” Trump wrote. “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”

And, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

U.S. markets were up slightly at midday on Wednesday but have lost trillions since the tariff unveiling last week. Global markets have also been shedding value as investors respond negatively to the tariff tumult and widespread uncertainty.

EU approves retaliatory trade measures

The European Union also hit back on Wednesday as member countries approved a new set of import fees on U.S. goods.

“The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU Commission also noted “countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the U.S. agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome.”

The tariffs will be levied at 25%, Euro News reported Wednesday, and will apply to a list of U.S. goods that includes orange juice, poultry, almonds, steel and aluminum, soybeans, tobacco and yachts, per a report from The Hill. The new trade fees go into effect on April 15.

The official list of goods that will be subject to the tariffs was not immediately made public by the EU on Wednesday.

Business leaders warn of wider tariff impacts

In his annual letter to investors published on Monday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned the swirl of uncertainty around the new tariff policies could lead to impacts beyond the levies themselves and said the sooner trade issues could be resolved, the better, “because some of the negative effects increase cumulatively over time and would be hard to reverse.”

“Whatever you think of the legitimate reasons for the newly announced tariffs — and, of course, there are some — or the long-term effect, good or bad, there are likely to be important short-term effects," Dimon wrote.

“As for the short-term, we are likely to see inflationary outcomes, not only on imported goods but on domestic prices, as input costs rise and demand increases on domestic products. How this plays out on different products will partially depend on their substitutability and price elasticity. Whether or not the menu of tariffs causes a recession remains in question, but it will slow down growth.”