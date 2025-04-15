The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington on March 22, 2013.

KEY POINTS There are a variety of resources to help with filing taxes before the deadline at 11:59 p.m.

A six-month filing extension can be requested in a variety of ways, but you still have to pay before the regular deadline.

There are also a number of companies offering deals and discounts for Tax Day.

Tax Day has arrived, and while many Americans have already filed their taxes or received an extension, there are many who haven’t yet completed the job. Here are some helpful tips and pieces of information for anyone looking for some last-minute help this Tax Day.

Procrastination is not uncommon for many Americans when it comes to filing taxes and there are still millions of people across the country who haven’t filed yet.

“Procrastination is a natural response when something feels overwhelming,” said certified financial therapist Erika Wasserman, according to CNBC. “But delaying important tasks like filing taxes only compounds stress.”

So if you’re one of those people yet to file, here are five tips for filing last minute, requesting an extension and even some information on how to get free food for Tax Day.

How to get last-minute help filing taxes

For those who have procrastinated doing their taxes till the very last day, there are some places to get some help in order to get it done. The IRS website itself has resources for people who are doing their taxes at the last minute.

The IRS offers information on how to get help with last-minute filing as well as online tax assistance.

According to CNBC, it is easier and faster to e-file your taxes with tax prep software rather than printing and completing a paper return. E-filing also makes it so you get your refund faster — if you’re expecting one.

There are a number of tax prep software programs available but some of the most popular are TurboTax and H&R Block.

The IRS also has a direct file option, which is available in 25 states, and IRS Free File is a collaboration between the IRS and tax-prep sites like TaxSlayer and FreeTaxUSA, per CNBC.

There are other free tax programs including Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, for low-income filers, and MilTax, a software program for members of the military, veterans and their families.

How to file an extension

It is typically recommended by the IRS to file your income tax return as early as you can, but in certain circumstances that is not always possible. So, if you are in a bind, you can file for a six-month tax extension, with a new due date of Oct. 15.

Extensions can be filed through the online payment system, which allows you to check a box when you pay the IRS, indicating that you need to file for an extension, per CBS. A tax-filing extension can also be requested through IRS File Free and another option is to file a Form 4868 to receive an extension.

But even if you are given an extension, you still have to pay the IRS by the regular deadline of April 15 at 11:59 p.m. if you owe money.

According to the IRS, “an extension gives extra time to file, but it does not give taxpayers extra time to pay if they owe.”

To avoid financial penalties, it is a good idea to estimate how much you owe and pay it by the deadline, per CBS.

Automatic disaster relief extension for some taxpayers

While the April 15 deadline applies to most taxpayers, there are groups of filers in federally declared disaster areas who are given an official due date later in the year, according to CNN.

These disaster areas with a later deadline include all residents and businesses in seven states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. There are also parts of other states, such as Kentucky and Alaska, that have extra time, as well as Los Angeles County, California, which received an extension due to wildfires earlier this year.

Filing for unclaimed refunds

For those who have an unclaimed refund for the 2021 tax year, the IRS says it must be filed by the end of April 15, when the three-year time window runs out.

It is estimated that over $1 billion in refunds have been unclaimed due to people not filing their 2021 returns.

These payments can be as high as $1,400 for individuals, $2,800 for a married couple and a family of four could receive $5,600.

If you aren’t sure whether you received this money, you can check online through your IRS account.

Discounts and free stuff for Tax Day

After you have filed your return or your extension, there is some good news: The stress of Tax Day also comes with a variety of deals, freebies and specials from a wide range of companies. These deals include everything from discounted meals and drinks to travel deals.

Restaurants, including Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen and Shake Shack, are offering deals such as getting a free item with your purchase or a discount on meals, per Forbes. There are also deals on dessert, such as Krispy Kreme’s buy one, get one deal on a dozen donuts, and Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice.

You can also get discounts on travel; Atlantis Paradise Island has a 48-hour Tax Day sale with savings up to 40%, and Staypineapple is offering to cover sales tax and amenity fees with the promo code TAXDAY.