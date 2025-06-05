The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has a warning for Americans traveling to popular tourist spots this summer: Be cautious when using dating apps.

Multiple reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped in Mexico, by people they met through dating apps, have been confirmed in recent months, per a press release from the embassy.

“Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release,” the embassy wrote.

The kidnappings have been reported in the areas of Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit, resort towns that are popular with tourists, but the embassy noted that “this type of violence is not limited to one geographic area.”

Is it safe to travel to Mexico?

The U.S. State Department has issued travel advisories for Mexico. The state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, is rated Level 3 due to “crime” and “kidnapping,” meaning that U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel.” Nayarit, where Nuevo Nayarit is located, is rated Level 2 due to “crime,” and Americans should “exercise increased caution” when traveling there.

How to stay safe using dating apps while traveling

The U.S. Embassy offered advice for how to stay safe while traveling and using dating apps in Mexico: