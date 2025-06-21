A B-2 stealth bomber conducts a flyover during a "Salute to America" event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump said Saturday the United States bombed several of Iran’s nuclear sites, directly engaging in a war that began more than a week ago when Israel launched strikes.

Trump released a statement announcing the strikes on Saturday evening.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” he continued. “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump said he would address the nation at 8 p.m. MT, 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier asked the U.S. to engage in the conflict, saying only 30,000 pound “bunker buster” bombs could destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facility Fordow. Those bombs are only carried by American B-2 bombers.

The U.S. also struck Natanz, site of an Iranian enrichment facility, and Esfahan, another nuclear site.

The New York Times reports Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is in a bunker and has designated possible successors if he is killed.

Earlier on Saturday, news spread that B-2s were headed across the Pacific, a sign of the attack to come.

Just this week, Trump said he would take the next two weeks to figure out whether negotiations with Iran should continue or if the U.S. would begin offensive operations to assist Israel in knocking out Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The U.S. had already provided defensive cover for Israel during its attacks.

This story will be updated.