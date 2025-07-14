Revelers run alongside Victoriano del Río Cortés's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 10, 2025.

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, here’s a list of 9 things that will give you that adrenaline rush.

1. The running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain

The weeklong annual celebration of Saint Fermín in Pamplona, Spain, which is currently going on, spotlights one of the most thrilling activities — the running of the bulls.

People from around the world attend the festival just to run the narrow, cobblestone streets of Pamplona while being chased by six bulls.

The runners, or revelers as they’re often called, wear white clothes with a makeshift red scarf.

Between spectators and thrill-seekers, the running of the bulls attracts more than one million people, per Yahoo news.

The infamous event runs at 8 a.m. every day from July 7-14. The perceived danger and the cultural richness of a tradition that dates back to the 16th century makes this an appealing event.

Every year, several people get injured and gored by the bulls, and at least 16 revelers have died in the event since 1924.

2. Shark cage diving in Gansbaai, South Africa

If the idea of being charged by a thousand-pound bull doesn’t satisfy your adrenaline-o-meter, maybe a close encounter with an apex predator will.

Even though there are many places around the world where is possible to dive and swim close with sharks, cage diving is the safest way to see a great white shark, the top of the food chain.

A small fishing town two hours south east of Cape Town offers exactly that opportunity.

The trip, including the boat ride, can last between 3-5 hours total. The cages are between 13-16 feet long and can hold about eight divers.

No scuba certification is needed and all diving equipment is supplied.

The U.S. also boasts its own seasonal hub for great white sharks in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where one can spot them between May and October, according to Forbes. Cage diving is illegal in Massachusetts, but several companies offer boat trip excursions.

The next one does not involve wildlife.

3. Cliff diving at Cenote Escondido in Tulum, Mexico

Cliff diving and cenotes are staples in Mexico.

A tradition that started in Acapulco in the 1930s and was popularized by a group of divers that decided to perform in public, La Quebrada has become synonymous with cliff diving.

Professional divers leap from cliffs as high as 135 feet into shallow waters with clockwork precision to coincide with the incoming waves to ensure a safe landing.

Cliff jumping from La Quebrada is not open to the public, but the thrill of watching might be enough for some. Those still itching to try their hand at cliff diving can do so in Mexico’s natural freshwater pools, or cenotes.

The cenotes are unique sinkholes in limestone, formed by the erosive action of water over millions of years.

One popular option is Cenote Escondido (Hidden Cenote), which is open-air, resembling a river and gets its name by being a little bit more secluded within a lush jungle.

It has natural rock ledges, offering moderate cliff jumps between 10-15 feet. It’s also popular for swimming and snorkeling.

4. Coasteering in Wales, U.K.

Where the sea meets the land.

A mix between climbing, jumping and swimming, coasteering involves navigating the coastal environment at sea level, often exploring caves, gullies and other features that are inaccessible from land.

While it is possible go coasteering in several places around the world, the U.K. is known for its stunning coastlines and Pembrokeshire, Wales, is coasteering’s birthplace.

Pembrokeshire boasts a diverse landscape from sandy beaches to towering limestone cliffs to glacial valleys to sea caves.

Jumping from cliffs into open sea to be buffeted by whirlpools and tidal currents might sound scary.

But it doesn’t have to be. With the help of a local guide who can read the coast, it can be exhilarating.

It requires wetsuits, lifejackets, helmets.

5. Volcano boarding in León, Nicaragua

Think sledding, but in a summer weather and on the slopes of an active volcano. It’s a kind of sandboarding.

The main hub for this “sport” is a black sand volcano nestled in Nicaragua’s Cordillera de los Maribios moutain range, near the western city of León.

Born in 1850, el Cerro Negro (black hill) is the youngest volcano in Central America and one of Nicaragua’s seven active volcanoes.

But people didn’t start actively boarding Cerro Negro until the early two thousands, after a French cyclist rode down his bike at neck-breaking speeds, and a stubborn Australian national figured out how to make it rideable.

With a height over 2,000 feet, people can reach speeds up to 60 mph. Enthusiasts thirst for adventure hike to the top — where the view alone is incredible — with their boards, suits, gloves and goggles.

The board is provided, and there are several tourist companies that provide the experience.

6. Free dive at Dean’s Blue Hole, Bahamas

If swimming with sharks is not daunting enough yet, imagine diving 160 feet underwater freestyle, no scuba gear.

Just you descending in the depths of the ocean.

The world’s deepest know salt water blue hole in the otherwise laidback Bahamas, offers a glimpse into an activity that requires downright precise calculations.

Danish freediver Stig Pryd said in an interview with Red Bull you need to be in tune with your body and know your limitations.

“You have to make sure you’re using only the muscles necessary to dive — otherwise you’ll use up precious oxygen. You need to be in ultimate control of your body,” Pryds said.

7. Marathon des Sables in Morocco

For the runners out there looking to make their jogs more thrilling, the Marathon des Sables is a six-day 155-mile journey across the Sahara Desert in Morocco.

The desert terrain is diverse and includes sand dunes, rocky plains, dry riverbeds and mountainous areas

An ultra-ultra-marathon by definition, this run is known as the world’s toughest foot race.

With extreme heat — temperatures potentially exceeding 122°F — runners face the risk of dehydration, and even though water is provided, participants must carry all their own equipment and food.

In 2007, two competitors died on the way. It is very extreme.

9. Macau Tower Bungee in Macau, China

Bungee jumping is a classic in a bucket list for adrenaline junkies.

The sport, which originated in New Zealand, has gained fans worldwide wherever one can experience a quick free fall.

In New Zealand, particularly, there are opportunities for high jumps in the rugged countryside. Other locations, such as the Swiss Alps, offer unique experiences, like jumping from a cable car over a lake. There are also jumps available from bridges and other structures.

But China’s got the tallest.

The bungee jump experience takes place at the Macau Tower, which reaches just over 1,100 feet, making it the tallest structure in a city filled with skyscrapers. The tower stands alone on the southern tip of the Peninsula, offering an unobstructed view of the city.

Thrill-seekers will need to ride a clear-glass elevator all the way up to the 61st floor to step into the jumping platform. From there, jumpers will have a 764 feet free fall for roughly 4-6 seconds with speeds up to 120 mph.

If that doesn’t scare you, the grand finale of the jump is an upward rebound approximately 100 feet above ground.

Truly, it is not for the faint of heart. But it is safe. The bungee has a design that prevents you from swinging, like other bungee jumps. Instead, you’ll free fall on a single plane.

9. Utah’s very own Angels Landing

An iconic hike at Zion National Park, and “an unforgettable adventure worthy of all bucket lists.”

Hundreds of thousands visit the park each year just to hit this trail.

Angels Landing got its name from a Methodist minister who allegedly quipped only an angel could land there.

It is a strenuous hike with a high degree of difficulty. While individuals in average physical condition can undertake this upward journey, it can be mentally taxing due to its steep switchbacks and sheer drop-offs.

But those who make the trek will be rewarded with stunning view of Zion Canyon. The hike ascends approximately 1,500 vertical feet along a narrow stone ridge, reaching a peak elevation of 5,790 feet.

Chains are bolted into the cliff to offer secure handholds on the final leg, but reaching the summit will take extra courage.

A total of 16 people have fallen to their death from Angels Landing.