Lorena Hernandez, owner of Eddy's Kitchen, moves furniture out of her flood-damaged restaurant in North Plainfield, N.J., Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

KEY POINTS A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey this week following torrential rains that caused fatal floods.

Following Monday's torrential rains, a heat advisory has been issued in New York City.

A flood watch has been issued in the Washington, D.C., area.

The New York City area was hit with torrential rains Monday causing flash floods that left two dead, but the storm has moved south and as the Big Apple dries out, it has been hit with a heat warning.

As the storm moved south, a flood watch was issued in the Washington, D.C., area, per The Washington Post. There is also potential for floods in the Midwest as much of the U.S. deals with extreme weather conditions.

Following the Northeast floods, a state of emergency was issued in New Jersey. In the suburb of Plainfield, a car was swept away by the water killing the two people inside, per The New York Times.

The rains also caused multiple subways stations in New York City to flood while some sewer drains overflowed.

How much rain fell in the New York City area?

On Monday, a slow-moving storm system combined with high amounts of moisture in the air triggered intense rainfall and flash flooding in the New York City area.

In the span of a single hour late Monday, more than two inches of rain fell on Central Park, marking the second-wettest hour ever recorded in the city, per The New York Times.

The storms and flash floods on Monday stretched from central Virginia to New York City. The Times reported that some areas recorded up to seven inches of rain.

Monday’s storm shattered the previous record for July 14 rainfall in New York City of 1.47 inches by recording 2.64 inches of rainfall.

Newark’s airport received 2.13 inches and LaGuardia Airport had 1.66 inches, both new records for July 14 rainfall.

“Water has killed more people in my time as governor than any other sort of weather event,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference, per The New York Times.

Following torrential rains, New York City is hit with a heat advisory

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory in New York City that lasts until 10 p.m, per USA Today.

“Heads up, New Yorkers,” Mayor Eric Adams wrote in a post on X Tuesday. “We could see another heat wave starting tomorrow, meaning multiple days of dangerous heat.”

According to USA Today, city temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s were forecast. Because of high humidity, the heat indices could exceed triple digits.

High temperatures are also expected on Thursday, per ABC News.

City health officials have advised residents to stay hydrated, “bump up your beverage intake — plain water is best — and try to keep ahead of getting too thirsty," per USA Today.

The heat advisory also includes parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Flood watches remain in effect in New Jersey as thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the state late Wednesday.

Murphy posted a warning to his state’s residents on X Wednesday, “This summer’s turbulent weather pattern continues today. We are again experiencing extreme heat with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding this evening.”

Flood watch issued in the Washington D.C. area

According to The Washington Post, a flood watch was issued for most of the D.C. region from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday. The far southern counties of Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Stafford are not covered by the watch.

As thunderstorms are expected to develop with near-record levels of moisture in the atmosphere, the National Weather Service said the D.C. area is at a Level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding.

“Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, with 1 to 3 inches possible in an hour where stationary cells or multiple rounds occur,” the Weather Service said, per The Washington Post. “Widespread rainfall totals near an inch are expected, with localized maxes of 2-4 inches.”

The D.C. area has had a record-breaking 15 flood watches issued since May. So far this month there have been six flood watches, the second most of any month since 2007. The most was in June when there were seven flood watches, per The Washington Post.

Storms forecast in Midwest could potentially cause floods

A strong storm system has been forecast to travel across the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, per the National Weather Service.

Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rains could potentially cause flash flooding from the Upper Midwest through the Missouri Valley and into the Central Plains. The area that will most likely be hit by this storm stretches from Nebraska to Michigan, including the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Milwaukee and Davenport, Iowa.

Damaging winds and large hail could also be seen in the central High Plains of Colorado, per USA Today.