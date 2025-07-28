Following a border conflict that killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands more, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

The ceasefire will begin at midnight local time, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who helped mediate the ceasefire agreement, said at a press conference Monday.

As the conflict heightened last week, the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for both Thailand and Cambodia. Here’s what to know about traveling to the countries right now, as well as the cause of the conflict and the ceasefire.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, left and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, right, shake hands as Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim gestures after talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, July 28, 2025. | Mohd Rasfan via the Associated Press

Why is there a travel advisory for Thailand and Cambodia?

The State Department issued travel advisories on Friday for both Thailand and Cambodia as conflict ramped up between the two nations.

Areas within 50 kilometers of the Cambodia-Thailand border are designated “Level 4: Do Not Travel” by the State Department.

“There are reports of fighting, including rocket and artillery fire, between Cambodian and Thai forces along the border,” according to the advisory. “Armed conflict has led to civilian casualties, and the Thai government has ordered the evacuation of certain areas.”

Outside of the border areas, the advisory levels for both countries were increased to “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” due to risk of “unrest.”

What started the Thailand-Cambodia conflict?

Although the fighting flared up last week, Thailand and Cambodia have a history of disputes over their shared border, according to The Associated Press, including conflicts over ownership of an ancient Hindu temple, Preah Vihear.

An armed Cambodian National Police officer protects a supply truck at a resettlement camp, established to house thousands of people fleeing the Thailand-Cambodia clash, in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia, on Sunday, July 27, 2025. | Anton L. Delgado, Associated Press

Tensions began rising in May of this year, when a Cambodian soldier was killed after Thai and Cambodian forces briefly fired at each other in a border area, per the AP.

Earlier this month, Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was suspended by a Thai court due to comments she made in a phone call to Cambodian leader Hun Sen about the border, in which she appeared to disparage the Thai military, The New York Times reported.

But the conflict worsened last week after a mine explosion took place on the border, which killed five Thai soldiers.

Both countries have laid the blame on each other for the escalation, which began last Thursday, per the Times. Thailand claims Cambodia fired rockets into civilian areas, and Cambodia is accusing Thailand of firing first on Cambodian troops.

At least 35 people have been killed and over 260,000 people have been displaced from their homes during the latest conflict, according to the AP.

Local villagers help unloading supplies donated by a charity for refugees from a truck, as they take refuge in Wat Phnom Kamboar, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, Sunday, July 27, 2025, amid the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia. | Heng Sinith, Associated Press

What to know about Thailand and Cambodia’s ceasefire

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire on Monday, after talks took place in Malaysia with representatives from China and the U.S. in attendance, The Washington Post reported.

Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodia’s prime minister, Hun Manet, shook hands after holding the in-person ceasefire talks, per the Times. Next steps in the ceasefire agreement include a meeting with military leaders on Tuesday, which — if both sides can come to an agreement — would be followed by a meeting in Malaysia and another meeting in Cambodia on Aug. 4.

According to the Post, Hun Manet said he hoped the talks would “stop immediately the fighting that have caused many lives lost, injuries, and also caused a lot of displacement of people.”

Phumtham said that President Donald Trump called to offer congratulations after the ceasefire was announced, per the AP. During the call, Phumtham thanked Trump for his “important role” in coming to an agreement.

This image provided by the Thai Prime Minister's Office shows Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, center, with his staff listening during his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Bangkok on Monday, July 28, 2025, after returning from Malaysia, where he met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for peace talks that resulted in a ceasefire in the two nations' five days of fighting along their border over a territorial dispute. | Thai Prime Minister's Office via the Associated Press

On Saturday, Trump called both Phumtham and Hun Manet and threatened to stop negotiating trade deals over tariffs with the countries if the conflict didn’t end, according to the Times, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with Thai and Cambodian officials over the weekend.

“The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur,” Rubio said in a statement on Monday. “President Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict.”