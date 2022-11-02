Photo of the day: Planting event honors Utahns who died in 2021 due to gun violence

Volunteers with the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah on Wednesday planted daffodil bulbs in honor of each of the 444 victims who died in 2021 due to an incident involving gun violence in the state.

The bulbs were planted in City Creek Park off of Third Avenue in Salt Lake City in conjunction with Salt Lake City and the YWCA.

Statistics from the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah show that in 2021, 364 Utahns took their own life using a firearm, 70 were killed during an assault with a firearm, and 10 were killed due to an accidental discharge of a firearm or the discharge of a firearm with an undetermined intent.

Guests at the planting event included Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall, Salt Lake Police Chief Brown, Gabe Archuleta, the YWCA director of public policy, and the Terri Gilfillan, chairwoman of the Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah board.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown holds daffodil bulbs at an event honoring the 444 victims who died in 2021 due to an incident involving gun violence in Utah at the Crimson Mill in City Creek Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plants daffodil bulbs in honor of the 444 victims who died in 2021 due to an incident involving gun violence in Utah at the Crimson Mill in City Creek Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News