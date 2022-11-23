6 kids get their big moment with the Utah Symphony

Six young musicians kicked off their Thanksgiving break with a rare opportunity: performing a solo with the Utah Symphony.

Gratitude for the arts was at the forefront of the Utah Symphony’s 62nd annual Salute to Youth concert Wednesday night. After countless pages of music and endless hours of practice and memorization — not to mention a rigorous audition process — musicians ranging from ages 12 to 18 took the Abravanel Hall stage to showcase their skills with the Utah Symphony.

“Each year, we are impressed by the talent and dedication of Utah’s young musicians throughout the competition and amazed by the musicianship that comes to life on stage during this magical evening,” reads an overview on the Utah Symphony’s website.

For some, like 15-year-old Evelyn Meiwes, Wednesday’s concert was an exciting return (Meiwes first performed in Salute to Youth when she was 12). For others, it marked a major debut. But for all, it was the fulfillment of a major goal.

“I have just been dreaming of this for so long,” pianist Jill Smith told the Deseret News last year following her Utah Symphony debut in Salute to Youth.

“It provides a goal for all these students to have a date with the Utah Symphony,” Eugene Watanabe, a music teacher who did Salute to Youth three times, previously told the Deseret News. “It’s the biggest dance to be invited to for the students.”

The following six musicians were the guest soloists for the 62nd annual Salute to Youth concert:



Christina Sung, 12, performed the third movement from the Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25.

Marquessa Torbensen, 18, performed the third movement from Bach Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor.

Nesya Fertel, 13, and Logan Purser, 16, performed the third movement of Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for violin and viola.

Elisabeth Collings, 16, performed Saint-Saens’ Morceau de Concert, Op. 154 for harp and orchestra.

Evelyn Meiwes, 15, performed the third movement of Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2, Op. 23.