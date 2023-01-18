Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate

Rep. Karen Kwan is set to move to another chamber for the upcoming legislative session.

Delegates elected Kwan, D-Murray, to replace the recently-vacated Senate District 12 seat, Utah Democratic Party officials said. Officials said Kwan defeated seven other candidates in the fourth round of a special ranked-choice vote election that ended Monday afternoon to win the election. The Utah Legislative session begins Tuesday.

The special election took place a little less than two weeks after Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced that she would resign from the Utah Legislature because her health had worsened since being reelected in November. She announced in 2022 that she had cancer; her resignation took effect on Monday.

"While we are saddened by Sen. Mayne's resignation from the Senate, I am confident that Karen will continue her legacy of public service and will fight just as hard for the west side as she did," said Utah Democratic Party Chairwoman Diane Lewis, in a statement Monday.

Utah Senate Minority Leader Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, also congratulated Kwan on her special election win.

"The Senate Democrats eagerly welcome her policy expertise and thorough commitment to representing her constituents," she said, in a statement. "Her effectiveness in the legislature and eye for strategic partnerships to usher meaningful policy to support all Utahns will be a crucial addition to the Senate Minority Caucus."

Kwan, who was also reelected in November after spending six years representing the middle Salt Lake County area, announced her intention to run for the open senate seat a day after Mayne said she would step down. She said at the time that she wants to continue Mayne's "legacy of bipartisanship and effective legislation."

It's not clear yet who will replace Kwan in the Utah House of Representatives. The party will hold another special election to fill her House 31 after she is officially appointed to the senate seat by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Democratic Party members added Monday.

