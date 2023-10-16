Ottawa quarterback Madysen Carrera (21) is tackled by Midland defender Casey Thompson, left, during an NAIA flag football game in Ottawa, Kan., March 26, 2021. Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles, who will bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

Look for new sports at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles: flag football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, squash and cricket.

The additions to just the LA Games were given final approval Monday by the International Olympic Committee during the Switzerland-based organization’s annual session, being held in India.

The next Games in the United States will mark the Olympic debut of flag football and squash. Baseball and softball have been played before at previous Summer Games, most recently at Tokyo 2020, held a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket and lacrosse, however, haven’t been seen at an Olympics for some time. Cricket was last seen in 1900, at the Paris Olympics, and lacrosse was played at St. Louis in 1904 and London in 1908.

IOC President Thomas Bach said putting the new sports on program in Los Angeles “is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States.”

Not only will including the sports make the LA Games unique, Bach said, but “their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the U.S. and globally.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hailed the inclusion of what’s viewed as a more accessible and inclusive version of America’s No. 1 sport that’s growing rapidly, especially among women and girls.

“We have no doubt that this decision will inspire millions of young people around the world to play this game in the years ahead,” Goodell said.

Bach told reporters he met with the NFL commissioner in the spring as part of the IOC’s effort to improve relationships with professional sports leagues. Basketball, hockey and other professional leagues have helped deliver new fans to the Olympics.

The chairperson of the Los Angeles organizing committee, Casey Wasserman, said the sports lineup reflects his belief that the upcoming Summer Games will be the “most compelling” ever.

“We are excited to embark on game-changing collaborations with major professional leagues that will unlock massive opportunities to amplify the Olympic and Paralympic story and captivate new audiences,” Wasserman said.

In addition to the new sports, the IOC also said that modern pentathlon and weightlifting competitions for Los Angeles will join the 28 previously confirmed sports on the agenda, although boxing remains on hold.

During the IOC session, members also gave the “green light” to a dual award next year of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games. Salt Lake City is bidding to host in 2030 or 2034, with a preference for the later date to avoid competing with LA for domestic sponsors.