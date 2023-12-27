Utah public colleges are phasing out DEI statements used in hiring, says higher ed board

The Utah Board of Higher Education responded Friday to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s remarks last week that Utah’s public colleges and universities require new hires to sign “diversity statements.”

Cox, speaking during his monthly televised PBS press conference on Wednesday, said, “I think it’s bordering on evil that we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job in the state.”

Cox called the statements “very political,” and said the Legislature plans to pass legislation banning them.

The higher education board’s statement acknowledged some of Utah’s colleges and universities have incorporated various forms of DEI statements or questions into their hiring procedures.

“However, these institutions have been phasing out this practice for some time, recognizing the need for a careful and thoughtful approach alongside state leaders. The board continues to collaborate with all Utah colleges and universities to wind down the use of such statements in hiring processes,” according to the statement.

It continued, “The board is actively engaged in ongoing dialogue with both the Legislature and the governor to ensure a comprehensive review of DEI practices on campus and is committed to navigating the complexities of these issues to ensure institutions meet their core missions, ensure equal opportunity hiring practices, and support all students.”

The board’s statement comes a day after Utah and Salt Lake County Democrats issued a joint statement criticizing Cox’s comments.

Their statement said in part, “The Salt Lake County Democratic Party and Utah Democratic Party are disheartened by the remarks Gov. Cox made yesterday attacking DEI statements he claims are being used in hiring at Utah’s colleges and universities. There is nothing awful, or evil, about working towards equity and diversity in our schools.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion statements and initiatives are designed to help us recognize the inherent differences between everyone’s backgrounds and identities. Contrary to Gov. Cox’s claims, we believe that DEI programs help unite people. No one is being ‘forced into a box or victimhood’ when we recognize diversity.”

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, meanwhile, tweeted a statement that said in part, “Clear evidence of DEI statement requirements exist and are not hard to find. Saying these requirements don’t exist is not only inaccurate, it’s flat out lying,” he said responding to a media report.

Schultz also wrote that he “(applauds) Cox and the Utah Board of Higher Education for standing up for what’s right — they have my full support.”

The governor’s chief of staff did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

