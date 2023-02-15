1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on Redwood Road

A man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Redwood Road.

Salt Lake police said they responded around 7:12 p.m. to a crash that involved a car and a man walking in the street near 685 N. Redwood Road.

When officers responded they found the man in the roadway, where he died. The driver of the car was cooperating with the investigation as police work to figure out what happened.

Police said that based on preliminary information, they believe the man was walking westbound in the crosswalk on 700 North against the light when the driver — who was traveling south on Redwood Road — struck the man.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Northbound lanes on Redwood Road and 600 North were closed for a few hours, as well as some lanes headed east, but traffic was cleared as of 11 p.m.

Salt Lake police said this is the third traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in 2023.

