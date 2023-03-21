Facebook Twitter
Cyclist hit, killed by FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City; delays up to 1 hour

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a northbound train struck a cyclist at 600 W. 400 South at around 6 a.m

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com
A cyclist was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City early Tuesday.

A cyclist was killed after being hit by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said a northbound train struck a cyclist at 600 W. 400 South at around 6 a.m. The cyclist, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

UTA said a bus bridge is in place between Salt Lake Central Station and Murray Central Station, and riders have been told to expect "significant delays."

"We are advising riders who are at either Salt Lake Central or Murray to catch the TRAX from those points since the commuter rail will not be running between Salt Lake and Murray for an extended period of time," the UTA said in a tweet.

In a later update, the UTA said to expect "systemwide delays of up to an hour."

More information was not immediately available.

